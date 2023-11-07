Teacher, 24, has resigned from Wayne County Public Schools

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an incident involving a Southern Wayne High School teacher charged with indecent liberties with a student.

Hunter A. Grantham, from Newton Grove, resigned effective immediately Nov. 3 after faculty at the school obtained information about inappropriate behavior between him and a student.

WCSO detectives determined the relationship occurred and had been ongoing for several months. Authorities arrested the 24-year-old Grantham and transferred him to the Wayne County Detention Center without bond pending his first court appearance.

Grantham received an $8,000 secured bond from the district court judge after his first court appearance.

“All WCPS employees are expected to maintain the highest professional, moral and ethical standards in their interactions with students,” said Dr. March Whichard, superintendent for Wayne County Public Schools. “While we are limited in what we can say, as this is a personnel matter, we can say that the school district takes any concerns about inappropriate relationships or conduct by staff very seriously. We appreciate the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for its support with this matter.”

Grantham was employed by WCPS in August 2022.