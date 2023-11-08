Representatives from Harrells Christian Academy’s Elementary, Junior, and Senior Beta clubs recently attended the NC Beta Leadership Summit on Oct. 9-10. Their attendance in the summit qualified all three HCA divisions to participate in Project Proposal, Collaboration Connection, and Lead Outside the Box at the National Beta Convention in Savannah, Georgia in June 2024. The mission of the National Beta Leadership Program is to inspire tomorrow’s leaders to achieve their personal best through service, character, and achievement. The program provides attendees with valuable leadership training led by some of National Beta’s premier inspirational speakers. This year’s NC Beta Leadership Summit attendees included: Elementary Beta members Matilda Parker, Mary Thomas Williams, Brooklyn Frederick, Hadley Lassiter, and Emma Blanchard; Junior Beta members Brenlee Thornton, Caroline Owens, and Caven Chambers; Senior Beta members Mabel Rose Parker, Windsor Farrior, and Elizabeth Edwards.