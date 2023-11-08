(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 30 — Roger Wayne Browning, 39, of 147 Meg Chelle Lane, Clinton, was charged with stalking. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Nov. 28.

• Oct. 30 — Victor Parker Jr., 31, of 214 Rainbow Court, Warsaw, was charged with carrying concealed gun. No bond set; court date is Dec. 11.

• Nov. 1 — Carolyn Bowden Smith, 74, of 383 Cedar Lake Lane, Clinton, was charged with out-of-county warrant on hit and run. Written promise; court date is Nov. 30.

• Nov. 2 — Carolyn Dabbs, 52, of 84 Jack Lane, Garland, was charged with habitual larceny and trespass. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Dec. 8.

• Nov. 2 — Matthew Monroe Matthis, 29, of 34 Blessing Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, revoked tag, no liability insurance, driving while license revoked and drive left of center. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Dec. 8.

• Nov. 3 — Stevie Elliot McClenny, 66, of 750 Old Brickmill Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Dec. 8.

• Nov. 3 — Rebecca Walker, 32, of 41 Golden Eagle Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Nov. 29.

• Nov. 4 — Worlie Victor Spearman, 31, of 208 Mercer Mill Road, Elizabethtown, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Dec. 8.

• Nov. 4 — Rafael Machado Ramos, 38, of 1632 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, exceeding posted speed limit and failure to maintain lane control. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 7.

• Nov. 5 — Shykeim Bennett, 27, of Budget Inn, Clinton, was charged with two counts of resisting public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Dec. 12.

• Nov. 5 — Erick Seberiano Fabian Araujo, 23, of 628 Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 11.

• Nov. 5 — Eduardo Hernandez Munoz, 27, of 628 Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date is Dec. 11.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.