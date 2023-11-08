Upcoming fish fry dedicated to past member

This will be a familiar scene next Thursday, Nov. 16, as that day will be the day of the Lions Club’s Fish Fry event.

This was during a previous fish fry event at the Sampson Expo Center. The Clinton Lions Club will be back out their again on Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

The Clinton Lions Club is gearing up and sending out an invitation for the whole community to come and join them for their upcoming fish fry.

The event is set to take place next Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Sampson Agri-Expo Center on 414 Warsaw Road in Clinton. Plates are $10 apiece for the drive-thru only event. Pick up for plates are also available at two separate times. The first will be that morning from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the other is set for that afternoon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

As the Lions Club has been doing, this year’s fish fry is dedicated to members of their club that have passed on. The honoree for this year is Samuel “Sam” McCullen.

McCullen was born on Oct. 1, 1938 in Sampson County and was the son of the late Ira Miller “Sambo” McCullen and Margaret Parker McCullen. He was also a veteran that served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years during the Vietnam War. He even had a love for the youth and was a dedicated Scout Master for Troop 80 and was a proud recipient of the Silver Beaver Award.

In his work life he was a retired employee with Piggly Wiggly and a former employee with Scotchman Stores & Owen’s Home Furnishings. As for his connection and service in the Clinton Lions Club, he was both a member of the club and served as a past Club President.

A very devoted and christian man, he was a long-time member of First Baptist Church having served as Chairman of the Board of Deacons. He passed away at Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

For any that want an even deeper idea into what kind of person McCullen was these were the words left about him on his obituary.

“Sam loved his family dearly. He was a dedicated husband, supportive and loving father, and sweet grandfather. He was a kind, Godly man and spent his life serving the Lord. He never met a stranger, and he held his friends close to his heart. He was a patient, gentle man and had a kind word for every person he met. He loved the outdoors, the beach, the mountains, his easy chair, and his Ford pickup truck. Sam will be greatly missed, loved, and remembered by his family and friends.”

