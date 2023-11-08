PD offers services for home, business security

The Clinton Police Department has a number of offerings that are available as a means of trying to be proactive about safety and attempting to avoid criminal incidents. Through services that are preemptive and hands on, sense of safety can be heightened despite recent criminal situations in Clinton and Sampson County.

There are myriad tangible services at citizens’ disposal to be proactive in dealing with potential crime, including education. Prevention of crime “demands a citizen and police integrated and coordinated response,” Clinton Police officials said. “This process includes education and police services that take proactive approaches.”

A staple of the coordinated response between citizens and police is their collection of tip line options. Now, there is another tool to aid in that mission.

Citizens are still able to submit tips through the anonymous tip hotline at 910-590-3009. However, citizens are now able to report a crime or tip through anonymous two-way text messaging. Simply text any information you may have regarding a crime to 847411 beginning with the code word “tipcpd” followed by your message.

No names, phone numbers, or any form of identification are relayed to the police department as the system is web-based and the texts are completely confidential.

The Clinton Police Department has programs such as personal property registration. This includes items such as electronics, bicycles, and guns. The make, model, and serial number are put into the department’s record system. The information is kept confidential and only accessible to law enforcement as a means of finding stolen property by having the specifics of the item.

Another approach, perhaps in addition to property registration with the Police Department, was suggested by Clinton Police Lt. Stokes McKoy, as he presented the concept of having a system of keeping receipts and photos of all large purchases.

Even better, he suggested, would be keeping scans of receipts, pictures of the item, and the serial number on a thumb drive. This would help with returning property, and provide evidence if stolen firearm is used criminally or something is pawned.

The Services Division is responsible for returning property to the rightful owner at the conclusion of an investigation or otherwise disposing of property in accordance with North Carolina General Statutes and citizens will be notified when property has been released by the Department. Appointments are required to pick up property.

Services are also offered that aim specifically to ensure security at homes is up to snuff, with residence checks and home security surveys offered to Clinton citizens. Their Residential Security Pamphlet states, “This is designed to be a brief and explanatory process for securing your home.”

“By following its guidelines, your home will be more secure, resulting in your own sense of security,” it reads.

The ability to schedule a free home or business security survey is a way to check that department-recommended steps and protocols, or other security measures, have been implemented correctly, and more. Having the survey done allows an opportunity to check weak spots in the security of the home. Those conducting the survey analyze the potential danger zones and weak spots.

The department’s website includes many guidelines for security measures to follow in this effort to ensure security, including ensuring that trees or plants don’t block the visibility of areas like doors and windows.

“Don’t give burglars a place to hide,” says one pamphlet. Exterior lighting is another encouraged deterrent.

Address markers are another vital measure that is easy to overlook. This is a way of ensuring that a house address number is clearly visible from the roadway to avoid any delays in law enforcement arrival, should a situation necessitate it, law enforcement officials said.

Moving to tips for the interior of the home, as far as doors go, the agency’s residential security guidelines advise that “all doors should be solid core, with deadbolts, and three-inch screws in the strike plates.” They also suggest that exterior cameras or similar devices can be great to have if possible.

Windows are another area of focus. The CPD advises that windows be made of high-impact glass or have an installed covering to prevent breaking. Secondary locking systems are also suggested to avoid having windows pried open.

Another set of services is aimed at keeping homes undisturbed while citizens are be absent from their property for something like a vacation or hospital stay. It entails security checks while the house is unattended and can be set up at 222 Lisbon St. where citizens can complete and submit a “residence check form.”

This entails officers driving by the home to check for anything not mentioned as allowed on the form; so, ensuring that anyone allowed to access the home, or any other details of that sort, to avoid any mix up when an officer checks on the residence.

A resource that is available to businesses, with the intent of ensuring money makes it where it is supposed to go or that employees get to their cars safely, security escorts are a potential service option that can be provided for businesses.

All of these resources, and the informational material, can be found through the Police Department’s tab on the City of Clinton website. For more information, call 910-592-3105.