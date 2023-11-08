Clinton Rotary Club had Johnny Hamilton as its program presenter on Oct. 24, as it was National Polio Day. Rotary club members wore red to celebrate the day. Hamilton was with the inaugural Rotary travel group traveling to India to administer the drops of polio vaccine to the children and shared his slideshow of pictures with the club. Many may not know, but Rotary started the initiative to eradicate polio in 1979. Today we only have two countries with polio cases. Afghanistan has six and Pakistan has four. A country needs to be polio free for three years before it is considered polio free. Those interested in becoming involved with the community and learning more about Rotary can contact Trey Fetterman at [email protected].