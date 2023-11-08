Land transfers

McCullen, Allie Ray to Alkhanshali, Karim

Sandy, Anna Parker, Sandy, Kevin L. to Corey, Caroline Elyse, Whitaker, Ronnie

Caison, Lawrence J. Jr., Mgr/Mbr, Caison Clinton Properties LLC to RWW Properties LLC

Parker, Dennis Caswell, Parker, Joseph Franklin, Admr, Parker, Tony Glenn, Estate to Findley, Serena Hope Parker, Parker, Joseph Franklin

Allen, Debra B. Benson, Beasley, Boyd Lynn, Beasley, Charles Adam to Allen, Debra B. Benson, Beasley, Boyd Lynn, Beasley, Mackenzie J.

Goodson & Wells Farms Inc. to Joshua Coombs Farms LLC

Outlaw, Bryn Alison, Heir, Outlaw, Daniel Anthony, Exr, Outlaw, Daniel Anthony, Outlaw, Diann Elizabeth, Estate, Outlaw, Jennifer Fay, Outlaw, Vander Ray Jr., Heir to Leach, Justin Lee

Brooks, Deandra Lynn, Jackson, Carolyn Lewis, Jackson, Marshall Evans, Jackson, Bonnie W. to Jackson, Miles F.

JT Property Management of NC, LLC, Tew, Roy V. III, Mbr to Benjamin Stout Real Estate Services Inc.

Glaspie, Lonnie to Molina, Joy, Molina, Kevin

Old Mill Stream Nursery and Landscaping Inc. to Johnson, Jerry

Newrez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, dba to Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Warren, Joseph A. Jr., Warren, Linda B. to Warren, Joseph A. III, Warren, Joseph A. Jr., Warren, Linda B.

Hill, Mary Ann, Tr, Mary Ann Hill Revocable Trust to Baldwin, Frank Allen

Naylor, Jerry L., Naylor, Rosa L. to Lee, Kevin Wayne, Lee, Leslie Naylor

Naylor, Jerry L., Naylor, Rosa L. to Lee, Joshua, Lee, Valorie E.

Braswell, Jerry, Mason, Ada, Mason, Ada L. to Mason, Ada L.

Alvarado, Luciano, Alvarado, Maria M. to Alvarado, Cesar

Hollingsworth, Belinda Irene, Williams, Danny Aldon Jr., Williams, Jennifer Lee to Branch Development Company Inc.

McPhail, Jerris Cornelius, McPhail, Mahogany to City of Clinton

Draughon, Everett R., Estate, Draughon, Hattie, McMullen, Floyd, McMullen, Vickie, Heir, Williams, Lynette D., Williams, Ronald to Brown, Bruce, Brown, Lori

Hansen, Dane to Jones, Kallin

Gregory, Brenda Aman, Gregory, Thomas Earl, Gregory, Thomas Earl Jr. to Blackman, Jennifer G., Gregory, Brenda Aman, Gregory, Thomas Earl

Gregory, Brenda Aman, Gregory, Thomas Earl, Gregory, Thomas Earl Jr. to Gregory, Brenda Aman, Gregory, Thomas Earl Jr., Norris, Denise G.

Wallace, Brenda D., Wallace, Rock E. to Cannady, Bridgett Wallace, Wallace, Brenda D., Wallace, Jeffrey Nicholas, Wallace, Rock E.

Newkirk, Julia K. to Newkirk, Robert

Faircloth, Juanita A., by AIF, Faircloth, Michael Lee, AIF to Wells, Gary Martin, Wells, George David

Witherington, Curtis T., Witherington, Judy Coombs to King, Casey Jones, King, Lynn Sutton, King, William David, King, Zachary Sutton

Anderson, Annie Ruth, Anderson, Gary to Daughtry Farms LLC

Carter, Christopher Joseph to Carter, Christopher Joseph, Roderick, Laurie Anne

WSP RCI, LLC to Rhetson-Reif 2, LLC

A&G Residential LLC, Alderman, David Wells IV, Mbr to Lattimore, Kashia Marie Soto, Lattimore, Ricky, Soto Lattimore, Kashia Marie, Soto-Lattimore, Kashia Marie

Williams, Max Paul Jr. to Williams, Patrick Dewey

Wrampe, Darrell L, Wrampe, Darrell Leon to Lee, Angela Wrampe, McClenny, Melinda Wrampe, Wrampe, Darrell Leon

Wrampe, Darrell L, Wrampe, Darrell Leon to Wrampe, Darrell Leon, Wrampe, Travis Edward

Barnes, Amy C., Barnes, Gregory Guy, Co Tr, Barnes, Gregory Guy, Barnes, Gregory Guy, Co Admr, Barnes Credit Shelter Family Trust, Faye M. Barnes Credit Shelter Family Trust, aka, McLamb, Betty Lou, Estate, Smith, Cathy O’Shelia, Co Admr, Smith, Cathy O’Shelia Barnes, Co Tr to Smith, Cathy O’Shelia Barnes, Smith, Timothy Dale

Barnes, Amy C., Barnes, Gregory Guy, Co Tr, Barnes, Gregory Guy, Barnes, Gregory Guy, Co Admr, Barnes Credit Shelter Family Trust, Faye M. Barnes Credit Shelter Family Trust, aka, McLamb, Betty Lou, Estate, Smith, Cathy O’Shelia, Co Admr, Smith, Cathy O’Shelia Barnes, Co Tr to Barnes, Amy C., Barnes, Gregory Guy

Barnes, Amy C., Barnes, Gregory Guy, Co Admr, Barnes, Gregory Guy, McLamb, Betty Lou, Estate, Smith, Cathy O’Shelia, Co Admr to Barnes, Amy C., Barnes, Gregory Guy

Royal, Christopher R., Royal, Hope Sutton, Royal, Raeford H. Jr. to King, Bradley Kyle, King, Halie Nicole

Davis, Hannah Lee to Seven Mile LLC

Register, Chris D. to Register, Chris D., Way, Anne Chesley

Grimes, William Ashley, Merrell, Kenneth Chad, Vann, Cheri Fawn, Vann, Christie Dawn, Weavil, Judy Airlene Vann, Weavil, Mark Allen to Vann, Cheri Fawn, Vann, Christie Dawn, Weavil, Judy Airlene Vann

Fox, Christopher A., Fox, Mary Rose M. to Johnson, William Eugene IV

Houston, Tracy Sean to Turbiville, Chandler Darien, Turbiville, Karen Michelle

Nall, Faye Garner, Nall, Harold to Valle Garcia Properties LLC

Broome, Ellen M., Broome, Hoyle S. Jr., Miller, Gregory Cleveland, Tr, Miller, Wilma Broome, Tr, Wilma Miller Living Trust to Spell, Pamela S., Spell, Terry Alfred

Spell, Pamela S., Spell, Terry Alfred to Broome, Hoyle S. Jr., Miller, Gregory Cleveland, Tr, Miller, Wilma Broome, Tr, Wilma Miller Living Trust

Broome, Ellen M., Broome, Hoyle S. Jr., Miller, Gregory Cleveland, Tr, Miller, Wilma Broome, Tr, Wilma Miller Living Trust to Town of Autryville

Honrine, Michael Stephen to Alvarado, Nohemy Raquel Perez, Mancia, Carlos Alberto Perez, Perez, Carlos Alberto Mancia, Perez, Nohemy Raquel Alvarado

Barnes, Jae to Barnes, Jae, Medina, Marianela

Covington & Shaw LLC, Miller, Terrace P., Mbr/Mgr to Carrion, Cecilia L., Carrion, Jaime D.

Acosta, Amy S., Acosta, Amy Sarahy to Acosta, Olga Marina Zuniga, Zuniga, Olga Marina Acosta

JW Sealey & Associates Inc. to Melvin, Soni

Thornton Homes Co. to Medellin, Kenia Briselda

Thornton Homes Co. to Cardona, Jhimia Tereza Gomez, Diego, Francisco Marcos, Gomez, Jhimia Tereza Cardona, Marcos, Francisco Diego

Hairr, George E., Hairr, Jean C. to Hairr, George E., Hairr, Jean C., Jackson, Shelia Hairr

Dunn, Patrick, Dunn, Rachel Emily Davis to Seven Mile LLC