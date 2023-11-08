Farm Credit partners with PRIME, Southern Coals to host complimentary lunch

GREENVILLE, NC — AgCarolina Farm Credit, a local lending cooperative, will partner with PRIME Barbecue in Knightdale, NC and Southern Coals in Fayetteville, NC to host a lunch honoring veterans. Veterans will receive a complimentary lunch at both PRIME Barbecue and Southern Coals with proof of a Veteran I.D. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.

In addition to providing lunch for veterans, representatives from AgCarolina Farm Credit will be hosting a giveaway with a gift basket, featuring Farm Credit merchandise. PRIME Barbecue is located at 403 Knightdale Station Run, Knightdale, NC 27545. Southern Coals is located at 3319 C Raeford Road, Fayetteville NC 28303.

The veteran community continues to make a positive difference in both our local communities and our country and it is AgCarolina Farm Credit’s honor to feed those who have risked so much. As an organization, AgCarolina Farm Credit will continue to show up for our veterans and give back to such an important community.

AgCarolina Farm Credit is a member-owned financial cooperative with headquarters in Greenville, NC. They are the leading provider of credit to full and part-time farmers in central, eastern and southeastern North Carolina. AgCarolina Farm Credit has over $3 billion in loans and commitments outstanding to nearly 6,000 members across their 46 county territory. Loans are made to finance land, homes, farm buildings, operating expenses, livestock, and equipment, as well as other purposes across their 46 county territory.