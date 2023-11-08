Roxie Geraldine Johnson Cashwell, 96, passed away Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Gerry was born to Nash and Mary Susan (Cowan) Johnson on Oct. 29, 1927 in Rose Hill, NC.

She attended Mars Hill College and East Carolina University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Home Economics. She was married to Henry Miles Cashwell, Jr. for 52 years and lived in Elizabethtown, NC the entirety of her married life. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her two brothers Bizzell David Johnson and Edgar Marvin Johnson, and her sister Mary Johnson Norman.

She is survived by her two sons Henry Miles Cashwell, III of Elizabethtown, NC; John Steven Cashwell of Wilmington, NC; her daughter Elizabeth Cashwell Gaskill of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Holt Cashwell of Eden, NC; Laura Grace Lyons of Jamestown, NC; Olivia Gaskill and Maddox Gaskill of Charlotte, NC, two great grandchildren, Charlotte Genevieve Lyons and Henry Miles Lyons of Jamestown, NC. Also surviving her is her sister, Joy Johnson Davis of Rose Hill, NC.

Gerry always loved a good laugh, pink flowers, and a beautifully set table. She had a wicked sense of humor and many times in life relied on her wit and humor to handle difficult situations. She believed in never giving up and that there was always strength in perseverance. She was strong and always determined. She greatly valued hard work and believed that any goal could be achieved through the willingness to work hard. She valued strong moral character, honesty and loyalty. She always believed that regardless of the circumstances that God was in control and that whatever could not be worked out on this earth would most certainly be worked out in heaven.

Gerry was committed to the value and importance of education throughout her life. She believed that everyone possessed the ability to learn and that it was never too late to pursue one’s goals. Early in her life she served as a much-loved Home Economics teacher. Later, she continued to educate, motivate, and encourage as she served as the Individualized Instructional Coordinator for Bladen Community College. Distinguished in her field, she was nominated by her peers as North Carolina Woman of the year in the category of education.

In adherence to Gerry’s wishes, there will not be a funeral service. Her request was that her three children return her ashes to her beloved Rose Hill. With deep love and respect they will do so.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 901 West Broad St., Elizabethtown, NC 28337. Online condolences may be made at www.HankinsandWhittington.com.