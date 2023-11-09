The Clinton Tiger Cheer Team came up big during the recent FCC impact kickoff competition in Virginia. They stacked up the hardware earning three first place titles, a second place, a third place and were crowned Grand Champions. Those categories were; PeeWee Team (2nd), Mini Team (3rd), Youth and Jr Team (1st). The Seniors Team was (1st) and Grand Champion. If anyone is interested in joining the team for next season, contact Tigers coach Khristy Carter at 910-590-7514.

Pictured here, from left, are Coach Mario Bannerman, Evelyn Henry and Coach Khristy Carter with the 1st Place Youth Sapphire award. This was one of many accolades The Clinton Tiger’s earned at the Fellowship of Christian Cheerleader (FCC) competition in Virginia.

