Clinton High Band Director Geoffrey Tart will be proudly representing Sampson County soon as part of an undertaking that’s never before been done. Fulfilling a lifetime dream of his in the process, he’ll be marching in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

As for that unseen undertaking, Tart is marching in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as one of 400 band directors from across the county as a returning member of The Band Directors Marching Band. Not only that, but Tart said their performance this year will be extra special and goes beyond just their march in the parade.

“Part of this is that we will be at the 9/11 Memorial, we’ll be a part of the events taking place and this is the first time something like this has happened at the 9/11 Memorial,” Tart said. “This is also the first time a public wreath lay has taken place. While we’re there, we’re going to be playing a band version of ‘Taps’, we’re going to be playing ‘Amazing Grace’ and we’ll close out with the National Anthem.”

“It’s going to be early in the morning, so it’s going to have a sunrise feeling to it,” he said. “Because of that, it’s not just about doing a parade. Part of this project is that we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our emergency responders and first responders. So this is our way of saying thank you.”

“While we’re there, some of the first responders and victims of 9/11, will be there so we get to play for and meet some them, to again, tell them thank you, so this is not just a Macy’s thing.”

This opportunity came about following the amazing inaugural appearance of the The Band Directors Marching Band in the 2022 Rose Parade. They performed so well that the Saluting America’s Band Directors (SABD) project, which The Band Directors Marching Band is a part of, is once again bringing together band directors from across the country for Macy’s.

“So how this came about for me is that I did the Rose Bowl with them,” Tart said. “That was the first ever all band directors marching band ever in history, anywhere. We did that in 2022 and people saw us at the Rose Bowl so we got an invite for Macy’s and there’s 400 of us.”

“We will rehearse every day and what is difficult about our situation that is different from any other band that’s going to be there, college or anything, is that none of us have rehearsed together,” Tart explained. “Just like the Rose Bowl, we’re using different ways and means of learning our music and playing as a group. Marching, we’ve got to put on a little mini show at the end of the parade because, at Macy’s, that’s what you see the end of it.”

Tart also shared a tidbit as to just who they’ll be marching through New York with, and he’s a classic staple of the parade.

“It starts at 8:30 a.m. this year instead of its usual 9 a.m. because they’re giving bands a little bit more exposure,” Tart added. “On top of that, we’ll be marching with the Snoopy balloon so that is gonna be a nice thing.”

“The parade itself is two and a half miles, which I’m thankful for because the Rose Bowl was five and a half,” he said laughingly. “Another thing about Macy’s, that a lot of people don’t understand, is that a lot of what you see on TV is actually the end of the parade. So we have to do the parade, then we have to regather and then we have to do a performance for TV.”

They’ll take to the streets of New York City for their performances on Nov. 23, under their returning theme from last year, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.”

“The Saluting America’s Band Directors parade entry will again convey its theme, ‘America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life,’” a news release from SABD stated, “to recognize the extraordinary dedication and accomplishments of band directors and music educators everywhere. Throughout their careers, the music educators in this band have collectively mentored and taught hundreds of thousands of students. These professionals not only teach and direct music, they teach about life itself.”

The band will be directed by nationally-known music educator and innovative band director Jon Waters.

“These are all band directors, they have taught school, some of them may be in college but they are in student teaching and some are even retired band directors,” Tart said. “I’m not sure of the age group for Macy’s but we had an age range from I think it was 20 to 74 for the Rose Bowl. So we’ve got a whole combination of folks that’s going to be playing.”

Tart also shared what the SABD will be playing during their televised performance.

“The part that’s going to be on TV and the piece that we’re playing is some of the music from the Rose Bowl, which is ‘76 Trombones’, and that’s from The Music Man,” he said. We’ll be doing ‘Strike up the Band’ and the main part of the TV section will be a ‘Tis a Gift to be Simple’, and that speaks for itself.”

“We’re thankful, especially where we are today and what we’ve been through,” he added. “This is a Thanksgiving-slash-Christmas parade, so we’re going from the standpoint of being thankful and being appreciative to the first responders.”

“We’re doing a patriotic piece, it won’t be on TV, but this is something that we’ll be playing because we are an American organization, and that’s what we’re pushing patriotism and the education.”

The sponsoring organization behind the SABD project is the Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation, based in Pickerington, Ohio. The foundation was created to recognize and carry on the work of the late Mike Sewell, who dedicated his life to the school and community music programs in Pickerington and the Central Ohio area for almost 40 years.

The Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation was created in 2017 and continues to recognize the accomplishments of band directors everywhere. From public and private schools at all levels, colleges and universities, the military and community bands. An all-volunteer advisory team of professionals in management, marketing, music education, fundraising and information technology was assembled to plan and execute the initial SABD project which lead to the march in the world-famous Rose Parade.

“After doing the Rose Bowl Parade, I was like, this is an amazing experience,” Tart said. “Not every band in the world gets the opportunity or every student gets the opportunity to do the Rose Bowl, and as an educator, you want to experience these things. “Then, of course there’s Macy’s, you want to experience this, this is one of those things that is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“Also, while we’re there, we’re putting ourselves in the students’ seat again,” he said. “When you think about it, that’s good from an education standpoint, that way we don’t forget how it feels to be in that student atmosphere still. It’s gonna be wonderful seeing some of our colleagues and friends that we met through this. We stay in touch through Facebook and social media, but we’re ready to see each other again.”

While in the big city, Tart also mentioned that they’ll get to tour the 9/11 museum, they’ll be at the Top of the Rock area and even get to see the Macy’s classic The Rockettes show. Tart also noted that they will get to meet some special guest from the parade. At this point, he didn’t know who, but he did mentioned that legendary singer Cher will be there.

“I’d just like to say thank you to Simple Gifts and Mrs. Margaret Turlington for what they gave me to attend this trip,” Tart said. “It gave me a big opportunity to put money towards this trip. If it hadn’t been for them I probably wouldn’t have been unable to go. I’m very appreciative for Simple Gifts; not only has it helped teachers and students, it’s helping communities, it’s helping students do things they never thought they could do and it’s helping educators just the same. I’m very thankful for them.”

