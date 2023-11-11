Woodrow Weeks garners posthumous honors, thanks to work of nephew, foundation

This was the moment Jerry Weeks’ hard work finally paid off as he was handed the flag and medals honoring his uncle and World War II soldier Woodrow Weeks. With him was one of only two of Woodrow’s living siblings of 11, Rose Gainey.

This was Woodrow Weeks’ final belongings and the Purple Heart that was made into a display by Jerry Weeks’ father to honor his brother that died in World War II. With that is a bigger picture of Woodrow.

The Weeks family recently gathered together to celebrate another annual family reunion. This one, however, brought something special along with it as one of their late relatives and World War II veteran Woodrow Weeks was honored.

“What this is about is my grandparents first child, they had 11 children, but the firstborn, he was killed in World War II,” Woodrow’s nephew Jerry Weeks said. “So that’s what this is all about, to honor him.”

On Oct. 15, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church of Clinton, Woodrow Weeks was honored and Jerry Weeks had with him an old memorabilia display that his father made honoring his brother. It was comprised of a few of Woodrow’s remaining belongings and the Purple Heart, the story of which Jerry Weeks shared about his late uncle with The Independent.

“My uncle was killed in WWII by a gunshot; he was in Europe and his division landed on Normandy five days after D-Day,” Weeks said. “That was June 11, when they landed and he was killed on July 25. He wasn’t in combat long, but it was long enough for him to get killed.”

“This contains his personal belongings except for the Purple Heart; I even have the box that the Purple Heart was in,” Weeks said. “This is all stuff of my grandma’s, she had an old trunk and she kept every letter he ever sent her and everything. One of these letters was attached to a box and it was from his sergeant explaining to my grandma what happened to him. The last letter among them that I was able to find in the trunk, that was closest to the date of his death, was the last letter he sent to his mother.”

While all these items were nice heartfelt homages and memories of his uncle, Weeks knew there had to be more military honors available for him. This started Weeks on a long journey that spanned years and led to this moment.

“The man that’s here today, John (Elskamp), he’s with a company called the Veterans Legacy Foundation,” Weeks said. “I got in touch with him a few years ago because I knew that my uncle should have had more than just that.”

The Veterans’ Legacy Foundation (VLF) is an organization formed by veterans and dedicated volunteers who strongly believe in the sacrifices made by veterans and their families. Their goal is assisting those veterans and families in researching and documenting an accurate and complete account of the legacy of veteran services so that it can be passed on to future generations.

“When family members seek to preserve the legacy of their family member’s military service, VLF can provide the results of our research to agencies such as the State Archives or the Library of Congress,” the VLF has stated.

The idea to start this process came to Jerry Weeks after finding those items of his uncle’s and seeing a shadowbox, from his mother’s side, of another uncle that was in WWII.

“I’ve got another uncle that was in World War II, but that was on my mother’s side — he survived, but he died a few years ago,” Weeks said. “His daughter, they made a shadowbox and it had all his medals and all that stuff in it and I knew then that my uncle Woodrow was entitled to all that too.”

This started Weeks on this project for his uncle, which he began in the 80s. While working on it off and on, the long process he was going through to honor his uncle led him to the VLF.

“So I started this probably back in the 80s, mid 80s, and I’d work on it some and I kind of let it go for a while, and then later something would trigger it and I’d work on it some more,” he said. “I had to get some people that could help me along the way and I tried to contact some of those.”

“I then started going to church with a guy who was a Veteran Service Officer and he told me that I needed to get in touch with one of the state senators from North Carolina,” he continued. “He got me a form, I filled it out and sent it off to them and that was when Senator Kay Hagan was senator. I sent it to her office and she got some people working on it. And while they sent some stuff of my uncle’s they didn’t send everything.”

That eventually brought Jerry Weeks here to Clinton where he visited the National Guard Armory which was the headquarters of the 30th Division — the same division to which his uncle Woodrow belonged.

“After that, I came over here to Clinton to the National Guard Armory, because Clinton is the headquarters for the 30th Division, which is the division he was a part of,” Weeks said. “I talked to one of the guys over there and he gave me a name and number — it was John’s from the Veterans Legacy Foundation (VLF). Once I got in touch with them at the VLF things sort of started coming to a head.”

“There was some setback during COVID where they couldn’t go to Washington to the National Archives, because it was closed,” he said. “So they finally got everything started back last year and this day is sort of the culmination of all this and that’s my story.”

Now that the moment was finally here, Jerry Weeks shared how he felt about final achieving his goal highlighting that, for him, it was a day of great joy and relief.

“It’s been a long ordeal, I’ve enjoyed it, but I’m glad it’s over,” he said laughingly. “It’s been a process, though that’s mainly my fault. Like I said, you work on it for awhile you get tired of it, but I knew it had to be done because as a veteran myself it was important to me and to my family.”

“Another good thing I’d like to say is about John and his foundation; they help a lot of people,” Weeks said. “If you go on their website or Facebook page it’ll show you guys that they’ve helped how to do this by donation and they do this by donation. So I encourage anybody that wants to find out about doing something like this if they have a veteran that was killed or even a veteran got out that didn’t get all his medals and stuff … I say reach out to them like I did because they’ll you.”

The Veterans Legacy Foundation was formed in an effort to consolidate the dedication and enthusiasm of a small group of veterans and avid military historians. This group has been volunteering since 2000 in support of our veterans. To date these efforts have resulted in numerous past-due commendations and recognition for service, going as far back as WWI.

Today, the Foundation has over 290 active cases and the number is steadily increasing.

To find out more about the VLF, visit www.vetslegacy.org or send inquiries to info@vetlegacy.org

