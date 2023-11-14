(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 6 — Ricky Melvin Stafford, 63, of 306 W. Elizabeth St., Clinton, was charged with exploitation of disabled/elder adult. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Dec. 8.

• Nov. 6 — Jordan Britt, 35, of 5519 Plain View Hwy., Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Dec. 8.

• Nov. 7 — James Eric Moore, 44, of 905 Montclair Road, Fayetteville, was charged with organized retail theft, possession of stolen goods, identity theft and resisting public officer. Bond set at $103,000; court date is Dec. 8.

• Nov. 7 — Patrick Jerrel Tim, 36, of 11 Little Acres Lane, Turkey, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and brake light equipment violation. No bond set; court date is Dec. 8.

• Nov. 7 — Donald Joe Bloxsom, 28, of 107 Wilbert Lucas Lane, Apt. E, Dunn, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and rear lamp violation. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Dec. 8.

• Nov. 7 — Robbie Clifton Owens, 60, of 107 Dee St., Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine, resisting public officer, littering not more than 15 pounds and designated lane violation. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 8.

• Nov. 8 — Latrelle Kaniesha Joyner, 30, of 211 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and bad checks. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Dec. 8.

• Nov. 8 — Tony Hendricks, 35, of 87 Evergreen Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and carrying concealed gun. No bond set; court date is Dec. 8.

• Nov. 10 — Donald Lynn Bradshaw, 38, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 7.

• Nov. 11 — Khorie Alexandra Fennell, 27, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Dec. 8.

