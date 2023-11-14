Wisdom, experience celebrated during ceremony

Keynote speaker Capt. Stephen G. Bird, a United States Navy veteran, spoke to veterans with a particular focus on their role as the country’s backbone and as examples for other citizens.

Veterans in the crowd stood as the flag for their branch of the military was brought on stage one by one.

When the veterans in attendance from all six military branches were called to the front during Sunday’s ceremony, the line went wall to wall.

The event was one full of respect and camaraderie for those who have served the country in countless ways.

The table is set in the middle of the stage, with symbolism of prisoners of war and those missing in action.

The 25th annual Veteran’s Day Celebration took place Sunday at the Sampson County Exposition Center, full of gratitude and respect for those who have put their lives on the line to protect the United States of America and recognize a level of sacrifice and dedication that is hard to comprehend.

County Commissioner and veteran Thaddeus Godwin explained, “This is a yearly service. I’m a veteran, but it’s about all the other veterans before us and the Veterans today. It’s so remarkably important to recognize.”

The event’s Keynote speaker, US Navy veteran Capt. Stephen Bird, began, “On this day, remember the sacrifices our veterans have made are big and small.” In speaking to the veterans, Bird had a particular focus on the invaluable things veterans provide far after their service.

“We recognize the ways in which our founders have risked their lives and made our country a better place.” he continued. Veterans have formed who America is today.”

After their service, they have impacts in other ways; as he explained, “They continue to serve as doctors, lawyers, teachers, clergy, police officers, firefighters, pilots, and business leaders. They have raised families and volunteered their time in their communities.”

He put simply one of his core points when he said simply, “In short, our veterans are the backbone of our society. They are the personification of the American spirit, the American way of life.”

He pointed out how veterans operate within society, saying, “They have given us so much and asked for so little, and we owe a debt of gratitude for our veterans, one we can never fully repay.” The gravity of this statement was followed by his assertion, “As we stand here today, you must remember that our veterans continue to serve our country even after they take off their uniforms.”

“They do this by advocating for their fellow veterans by mentoring our youth and by working to make the United States what it is,” expressing the value of taking advantage of wisdom and advice from those who have experienced so much in life. “Our veterans’ dedication, loyalty, and devotion to duty to the United States military make us stronger, smarter, and more tightly woven as a community.”

Citing the critical extent to which taking heed of veterans’ dedication and wisdom, Bird said, “By setting the example for the next generation, you reminded us that democracy is indeed worth fighting for. I see the legacy you pass on to those who are serving today.”

“Each young service member strives for excellence and has found mentors like yourself to push them to be the very best without wavering and without fanfare,” he added. “I see them on a new ride for the first time without fail to continue their studies and learn from past conflicts. So we don’t repeat the same mistakes in future battles.”

He made sure to acknowledge the role of significant others in making military work possible. “I’d be remiss if I did not recognize a spouse or significant others who stood by their service members during the hardships, deployments, and time away from home,” he said earnestly.

“My wife has always said the hardest job in the Navy is being a Navy wife, and she may be right.”

He discussed his personal experience being a child in a military home, pointing out, “My mother is another example, taking care of me and my sister when my dad was deployed while we were growing up; these spouses took care of the households, cars, kids, and doctor’s appointments so that we could do our duty.”

Bird acknowledged the state of affairs in the world as he stated, “Today we’re living in a time of unprecedented challenges and uncertainties, global conflicts and threats, and controlling the score. We need the wisdom and courage of our elders more than ever.”

“We need to learn from their experiences and their values, their commitment to purpose, their loyalty, and their love. We need to follow in their footsteps – their ideals and dreams,” he said with fervor.

He issued a call to all, insisting, “On this Veterans Day, let us take a moment to thank our veterans for their service. Let us also recommit ourselves to supporting them and their families in any way that we can.” Citing opportunities to do so, he added, “Donating your time to a Veteran organization like the American Legion or VFW is a start.”

“They all deserve our deepest appreciation for their defense of this great nation. Thank you to all our veterans for answering your country’s call. God bless all those who have served and those who still serve,” he said to those for whom the event was organized. “May God bless these United States.”

With somber lighting and spotlights only on an American flag and a table, as well as narrator William Deaver, veteran and president of the Sampson County Veterans Council, there was a focus on prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action. “As you can see, there is a small table at the front of the room,” he said. “A table set with the items on this table symbolizes our comrades who are still missing POWs and our soldiers who are MIA.”

A harsh truth was visited when he reminded the crowd of this reality. “Some of the veterans have been missing in action or prisoners of war from wars that began when many of us were still youngsters or not yet born,” he said. “All Americans, young and old, should never forget the brave men and women who are still unaccounted for and who are still missing.”

To cite some of the symbolism, he explained, “The table is smaller than most, symbolizing the frailty of one prisoner alone against his oppressors,” He continued, “That table is round to show our everlasting concern for our POWs and MIAs.”

During the service, flags for each military branch were brought across the stage, and veterans in the audience were asked to stand when their branch appeared, and those who stood made up a considerable part of the crowd. At the conclusion, when all Veterans were called to the front, the line stretched from wall to wall.

Robert Brown, a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient as a member of the Army, is a part of the Sampson County Vet Council, said, “It really does make you feel proud and appreciated when someone thanks us for our service. Not many make that sacrifice, and it just makes you proud.”

When giving his speech, Bird spoke about how each service member has their own journey and story. Valerie Rayner, a veteran now serving as the 8th District Commander, Division II of the American Legion, has had quite a unique one.

As the only girl in the family, her parents didn’t want her to join the military. She recounts, “They were content with me being in ROTC. But when I turned 18, I went and signed up.” There was a bit of a roadblock, she said, as “Then my parents said you’re going to college, so I joined the Guard.”

“So I wasn’t in the Guard for about four years, then I went on active duty for another four years,” she explained, “then I came back, and I joined the reserves, but I decided I’m going to go on active duty again and the day I went to the ship out at MIPS, I found out I was pregnant with my son.” She summed it up, “So, it took about 11 years and a marriage for me to get back on active duty,” exemplifying the dedication of those who have served and those who serve to this day.