Latest ‘cash mob’ at Tails and Treats

Tails and Treats is a local downtown option with a large selection, from toys to treats, accessories, and other pet needs.

During the cash mob, Patty Cherry found time to peruse the store and all it has to offer.

With its selection of treats, the Biscuit Bar will undoubtedly be a hit with your dog.

Tails and Treats is a local downtown option with a large selection, from toys to treats, accessories, and other pet needs.

Amanda Underwood has also started her own brand to check out in the store, with “The Loyal Hound” brand on display in front of the popular biscuit bar.

Another in a series of downtown “cash mobs,” Tails and Treats was descended upon last Wednesday as the Main Street Program continued its work coordinating opportunities to increase foot traffic and support small businesses in Downtown Clinton.

Tails and Treats opened its doors in July at 105 W. Main St. as a pet boutique with toys, treats, a potential photo op, and even a “biscuit bar.” The roots of the business come from a place of love and care.

“My family and I — we’ve always been huge animal people,” owner Amanda Underwood said. “We have a bunch of dogs at home, and we just absolutely love animals, especially dogs. We also have a few cats, so we have some cat treats and toys.”

Underwood’s mother, Tammy Smith, was also at the store helping. Underwood proved the generational love of animals when she shared, “Our oldest daughter, she’s a vet tech, so it certainly seems to run in the family.”

“I had a full-time job I was working before we opened this,” Underwood said, “but we opened up a few weekends, and then it was just like ‘we’re just going to go all in.’ We didn’t do like a grand opening thing because it sort of snuck up on us.”

As for the young business, Underwood said, “It’s going pretty well, and weekends have been pretty busy.” She said that it does slow down a bit during the week, but she reasons, “people don’t really get chances to take their dogs out as much during the week.”

A unique feature of the shop is a large dog house background built into the wall, which can serve as a photo portrait backdrop for Underwood’s photos of the animals who come to the shop, which she shares on Facebook. Smith let the cat out of the bag when she shared, “every dog that comes in, she’ll take some pictures and put them up on Facebook.”

Underwood countered, “Most of them are like, ‘Yeah, I want to be on Facebook, though.’”

The Halloween decorations were already down, but she described the setup that was in place for taking photos of the canine visitors, “We had a backdrop,” she explained, “So if they weren’t set, we would prop them up and kind of insert them into the spooky background, so that was cool. “

Amid all the products for four-legged friends sits a display of hats and shirts emblazoned with a logo for “The Loyal Hound.” Underwood informed, “It’s a brand we started, and we actually sold out of some of our hats at The Square Fair.”

Not only did some of the hats sell out, Underwood said, “A lot of people have actually pre-ordered some of those hats that are coming in in the next few weeks.” This speaks to the effect of the Square Fair, lending credence to the event and to Planning and Main Street Director Mary Rose’s statement, “Main Street is really hopping right now.”

Rose continued, “In this general area, you know, we’ve had all these new businesses – with Tails & Treats, of course, and others like Butler’s on Main Street, Matthews Gifts, and we also have Thrill and Chill new to this street.”

As far as the development of her business goes, Underwood explained, “For now, we’re still getting the word out. I’m doing a lot on social media as far as posting a lot to push out information to let people know we’re here.” This is where the puppy pictures can really help with getting the business out there in the public eye, though.

“I will say last night, while we were decorating the windows, we had a lot of people stop in and say that they didn’t know we were here, but the lights got their attention,” Underwood said. “That’s good, of course, but I’m still just trying to get the word out and let people know that we’re here and having little events for people to come in,” she said. “That’s always a big help.”

Echoing this, Rose said, “We have these great events coming up, and the fourth quarter, this quarter, is hands down the best part of the year for our small businesses.”

Finding out about a business’ existence while the store starts Christmas decorations goes hand in hand with the hopes of Rose, who said, “We want to encourage people to shop local for Christmas and just really give these small businesses a boost this time of year because folks are already shopping anyway.”

Underwood has her own plans to complement those events as she revealed, “We’re hoping to have an event with Santa coming in to take pictures.” She continued, “I don’t have a date on that, but it’s definitely in the works.”

The positive impact of the little events, such as the cash mob, helped to back up Rose, who asserted, “We really have a lot of great businesses on Main Street that are driving a lot of good positive traffic to downtown — the coffee shop and the clothing boutique, and Butler’s on Main has got a variety of things going on there.”

So, looking at the state of downtown Clinton, Rose was pleased, as she said, “Every day, it seems like they’ve got new stuff popping up.”