Emergency Services behemoth opens to public

On this day a couple years back, the final beam went up for the new Sampson County Emergency Services building, which has since been completed and now houses county staff. An open house event from 5 to 8 p.m. this Thursday will mark an official welcome for the facility.

An interior shot of the Sampson County Emergency Services building when it was just a shell of itself back 2021. The final results of the project can be seen this Thursday during an open house celebration.

While services have been running out of it for awhile, those who work at the new Sampson County Emergency Services building in Clinton are looking to celebrate the opening of the new compound with an open house this week.

With the aim of giving the community an opportunity to see what services they have to offer and to connect with them, EMS is hosting this event. The free event takes place on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the new facility on 530 Commerce St. in Clinton.

“Come and visit our brand-new 911 and emergency services facility, feel free to bring your friends and family along for this free public event,” EMS stated about the event.

Talks for actually moving forward with the project date back several years following years of ongoing discussions about the need for a new facility. The previous space was located on Underwood Street, which was roughly half the size of the new location.

That building was constructed in 1956 and served as a North Carolina National Guard Armory until it was released to the county in 1995. As emergency operations expanded over time, they outgrew the building, which was also prone to flooding even during moderate rain.

In December 2019, architectural and engineering firm bids began to roll out. At that time it was proposed to be a 25,000-square-foot facility that would be situated in the bend on Commerce Street off of U.S. 701 Business in Clinton, between Sampson-Bladen Oil Company and the Sampson County Law Enforcement Center.

While they worked through finalizing details it was said the new building would have a vehicle bay close to where emergency personnel are located, including bunks and offices. There is a lobby with a large training room located right off of it. The 911 Center and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) each have their own wings, where the EOC in the current facility consists of a 32-by-19 foot space where emergency officials and others gather during natural disasters to hear updates and coordinate response.

They would break ground on the new building in April 2021, adjacent from the Sampson County Detention Center on Fontana Street. The following October, county leaders, community members, EMS workers and more joined Monteith Construction for a final beam celebration and signing.

The facility that rose from the site was 36,000 square feet, which houses the county’s 911 telecommunications, emergency medical services, emergency management operations, fire marshal and addressing services, along with the emergency operations center.

The public safety facility was designed by ADW Architects of Charlotte, with engineering by the Stewart, Benesch and Optima companies. Consultation and planning services for 911 telecommunication design and migration has been provided by Mission Critical Partners. Allen Grading installed the grease trap and the concrete masonry unit for the dumpster enclosure. Haymak Masonry also cleaned the brick veneer and Southern Touch Painting came in to block fill the bays.

The project cost roughly $18 million and more than half the funding for the project came from grants, including a $5.5 million PSAP Disaster Recovery Grant, $1 million from Golden LEAF and $3.5 million from a N.C. Office of State Budget and Management Disaster Recovery Grant.

