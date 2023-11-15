Wood pellet leader, with plant in Sampson, realigns after 3Q hit

The world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets, with one of its 11 plants located in Sampson County, Enviva Inc. is facing what its president deemed “significant near-term headwinds,” in the wake of a third quarter earnings report that revealed significant losses, prompting an immediate realignment of leadership and plans to transform the company’s financial position.

Enviva reported a net loss of $85.2 million for third-quarter 2023, as compared to a net loss of $18.3 million for third-quarter 2022, according to the 3Q financial and operational report released Thursday. Enviva’s stock has steadily declined from more than $80 a share at the beginning of 2022 to under a dollar last week. The stock stood at around $1.50 a share on Tuesday.

Enviva manufactures a renewable and sustainable energy source produced from low-grade wood fiber and residuals that it then ships abroad to provide heat and electricity in places like Europe and Asia. The company owns and operates 10 plants with expected annual production of approximately 5 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi, and is constructing its 11th plant, in Epes, Ala.

The Epes plant is projected to add 1.1 million MTPY — approximately an 18% increase — to Enviva’s production capacity, and is expected to be the world’s largest wood pellet production plant once constructed.

Enviva Pellets Sampson is one of four wood pellet plants the company has in North Carolina. Like the other three, Enviva’s Sampson plant has become an integral part of the community. The local impact of the company’s losses are yet to be determined, as company leaders continue to look at overall operations and cost savings.

Over the years, Enviva has invested $150 million in its Sampson plant and, as of last year, hired around 80 associates at the plant located in the Faison area of northern Sampson. In Sampson, the annual production goal is 600,000 metric tons of wood pellets. Enviva’s impact run’s deep — it also supports about 300 jobs in related industries such as logging and trucking. Enviva directly injects nearly $1 billion annually into the rural North Carolina economy.

As part of its restructuring, Enviva’s board of directors appointed Glenn Nunziata, chief financial officer, as its interim chief executive officer, succeeding Thomas Meth, who has served as CEO since November 2022.

“While we have a great deal of work to do, we are encouraged by the progress being made through our cost reduction and productivity initiatives,” Nunziata stated. “At the same time, we are actively addressing the company’s cash flow and liquidity challenges as well as working with customers to renegotiate contracts. The decisive steps we are taking are expected to better position Enviva to continue leading the industrial biomass sector through its next leg of growth. We look forward to providing updates on our progress along the way.”

According to the company report, net revenue for third-quarter 2023 was lower than third-quarter 2022 “despite volumes sold being higher due to spot market wood pellet pricing in 2023 being well below 2022 pricing,” with the average price for the three months and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023 approximately 51% and 50% lower, respectively, than the fourth quarter of 2022, the company noted.

The increase in net loss year-over-year was primarily attributable to four factors, company officials said. Those included: $21.2 million of asset impairment charges primarily related to shutting down a dryer line at Enviva’s Southampton, Va. plant; higher interest expense, including $22.1 million of interest expense related to repurchase accounting; restructuring costs, inclusive of severance expenses, of $6.3 million; and higher cost of goods sold as a result of selling more volume.

“This was a disappointing quarter as our results came in meaningfully below our expectations due primarily to weakness in commercial activities,” said Meth, who continues as president. “Given the significant near-term headwinds we’re addressing, I am focused on engaging with customers to ensure that our contracts reflect the value our product provides customers and returning to a business model centered on predictable, profitable take-or-pay contracts.”

In each of the local communities Enviva calls home, the company sets a priority of supporting first responders, youth activities, and food insecurities in the youth and senior citizen populations. Generational trucking business Ezzell Trucking of Sampson started servicing the Enviva account in 2011, and has grown to partner with them at three other locations.

“Enviva is a valued corporate citizen in Sampson County,” then-Sampson County Commissioners Chairman Clark Wooten said in 2021. “The Sampson plant provides needed direct and indirect employment in our area.”

Back in 2019, Enviva was used by Sampson County leaders as the glowing example for the success economic development can have in Sampson, wood pellet plant Enviva located to the Faison area of Sampson several years prior. In 2017 and 2018, the first full years Enviva, the company paid in excess of $1 million in taxes, county commissioners touted.

“It really brought to light what that golden egg can really do for us all,” Wooten said at the time.

Enviva’s liquidity was $440.7 million as of Sept. 30, 2023, which included $315.2 million unrestricted cash and $125.5 million cash restricted to funding a portion of the costs of the acquisition, construction, equipping, and financing of its greenfield plants in Epes, Ala., and near Bond, Miss.

“Absent a significant and near-term increase in wood pellet market pricing, we expect the Q4 2022 Transactions will continue to have a negative impact on our profitability, cash flows, and liquidity through 2025,” the Q3 report stated. “In addition, as a result of operational challenges experienced at the company’s plants during the first and second quarters of 2023 and a wood pellet market dynamic that has largely held market prices at levels unsupportive of creating margin through spot purchases or spot sales, the company anticipates that, absent a cure, it may be in breach of certain of its covenants under its senior secured credit facility as early as the reporting date for the measurement period ending Dec. 31, 2023. These conditions and events in the aggregate raise substantial doubt regarding the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

According to the Enviva officials, Meth will focus his time on renegotiating existing customer contracts “with the intent of improving Enviva’s profitability and returning the business to one that generates the majority of its cash flow from predictable, profitable take-or-pay contracts.” Nunziata will focus primarily on strengthening the company’s balance sheet by partnering with advisors to execute strategic and operational initiatives that ensure sufficient capital to fund ongoing operations, meet financial covenants, and advance greenfield projects, the company stated. Nunziata will also oversee all aspects of Enviva’s day-to-day operations.

Mark Coscio, Enviva’s chief development officer, will assume the role of chief operating officer, and will continue to lead the company’s growth projects while taking on responsibility for plant and port operations.

