Gallery opens this week at Small House

Derek Roscher carefully installs his work on the wall of the Victor R. Small House.

Artist Carolyn Barnes prepares her art for the artist reception and holiday gallery.

Coming soon to the Victor R. Small House Gallery, the Art for All Holiday Market will be held by the Sampson Arts Council from Nov. 16 to Dec. 14.

To celebrate the arrival of this new gallery, the Council will be hosting an artist reception on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The reception will be open to the public to meet the artists, do some holiday shopping, and enjoy hors d’œuvres and music with the Clinton arts community at 709 College St. in Clinton.

The show will feature the participation of 13 local and regional artists and present an opportunity to purchase unique gifts while supporting local artists and the SAC.

Kara Donatelli, director of the Sampson Arts Council, shared, “Gift items include paintings, prints, ornaments, candles, knitting, crochet, pottery, birdhouses, handcrafted wooden bowls, jewelry, handcrafted wooden cutting boards, gift cards, and more!”

The 13-artist list is comprised of Katie Griffin, Skyler Cason, Marsha Rogers, Calvin Edgerton, Joan Mitchell, Karen Turbiville, Beth Hill, Derek Roscher, Denny Crawford, Emily Walter, Spencer Manning, Steve Harrell, and Carolyn Barnes.

“Support local artists this holiday season,” Donatelli said. With the wide range of items available and the long list of artists with different styles, the SAC feels that the Art for All Holiday Market will have something for everyone.

During its time in the Small House, the gallery will be open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. as well as 3 to 5 p.m.

The Small House will be closed Nov. 23-24 for Thanksgiving, but open on Saturday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. The gallery will also be open Saturday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment to see the gallery, call 910-596-2533.