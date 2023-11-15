Mid-Carolina Regional Council Area Agency on Aging is hosting a series of Aging Services Listening Sessions to help identify the needs of our region’s older citizens, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers.

The plan will provide valuable information regarding stakeholders and citizens throughout Cumberland, Harnett and Sampson counties and set goals and objectives to benefit older adults and their caregivers. The information gathered will inform Mid-Carolina Area Agency on Aging 2024-2028 Aging Services Plan.

Scheduled listening sessions

Nov. 16: Harnett County Resource Center & Library, First Floor Training Room 103-A, 455 McKinney Parkway, Lillington, 2-4 p.m.

Nov. 17: Bellamy Recreation Center, 500 Pierce Street, Clinton, 1-3 p.m.

Nov. 20: Bill Crisp Senior Center, 7560 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Attendees may register to speak upon arrival at the meetings. Speakers will be limited to three minutes and are encouraged to provide a written copy of their comments when registering. The scheduled meeting locations are accessible to people with disabilities. Those who are unable to attend one of the meetings may submit written comments by Nov. 30 to: Mid-Carolina Area Agency on Aging, 6205 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304. Comments may also be e-mailed to [email protected].