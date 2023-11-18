(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 10 — Russell Wayne Hunter, 57, of 2394 Browns Church Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering, resisting public officer, injury to real property. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 11.

• Nov. 10 — Dyla Shawnyel Joyner, 22, of 602 Calhoun St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to stop at steady red light. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 18.

• Nov. 10 — Rogelio Ramos Jr., 40, of 1200 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 8.

• Nov. 11 — Fernando Bautista Gonzalez, 28, of Clinton, was charged with trespass and resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Dec. 7.

• Nov. 11 — Brandon Ashley Oliver, 33, of 202 Rita Lane, Goldsboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance, carrying concealed gun and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Dec. 8.

• Nov. 12 — Hakeema Nicole Fennell, 30, of 148 Seven Eagles Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny, resist, delay and obstruct and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Dec. 19.

• Nov. 12 — Kiara Shawntae Henry, 27, of 1596 Laurel Lake Road, Salemburg, was charged with larceny, resist, delay and obstruct and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Dec. 19.

• Nov. 13 — Thomas Paul Lee, 60, of 7955 Lester Road, Stokesdale, NC, was charged on out-of-county warrant with communicating threats. Bond and court date not listed.

• Nov. 13 — Garolina Peterson Carr, 59, of Williams Street, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered card/tag, two counts of resisting public officer, assault on a government official/employee and open container of alcohol violation. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Dec. 13.

• Nov. 14 — Edward Medellin, 24, of 3717 Wrench Road, Godwin, was charged with possession of Schedule II controlled substance. Bond not listed; court date is Dec. 18.

• Nov. 14 — Antoinette Demetrius Smith, 56, of 224 Lewis St., Clinton, was charged with habitual larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 8.

• Nov. 14 — Donte Trasean McLellan, 22, of 1822 Emmaus Church Road, Dudley, was charged with carrying concealed weapon and expired registration card/tag. No bond or court date listed.

• Nov. 15 — Derrick Jamel Raynor, 31, of 40 Hanor Lane, Wendell, was charged on out-of-county warrants with felony larceny, obtaining property by false pretense and assault on a female. Bond set at $12,500; court date is Nov. 21.

• Nov. 15 — Montez Terrell Washington, 24, of 426 Campbell Ave., Fayetteville, was charged on out-of-county warrants with simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and fictitious information to officer. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 14.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.