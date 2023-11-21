New country store opens at Turkey farm

Fans of Wilders Wagyu beef and Berkshire pork now have an outlet to supply their needs. A new store is located at the Turkey farm, open on Friday and Saturday.

This is an inside look into the Wilders general store, where more than just their meat products await customers.

When it comes to meat, the farmers over at Wilders strive to serve some of the best around. To that end, they’ve expanded to offer the community a new way to shop for their well-known products.

That endeavor comes as a newly-opened country store at their location in Turkey which in now officially opening to the public.

“Wilders is opening a brand new General Store right on the farm this Friday,” Wilders stated on their website (wilders.com). “If you’re a fan of mouthwatering 100% Wagyu beef and Berkshire pork, this is going to be your new favorite destination.”

Co-founders Jaclyn Smith also shared a similar message on the Wilders Facebook page.

“I have some exciting news to share,” she said. “Our team has been working tirelessly for months on renovating an old barn on the property to be our brand new general store. I can’t wait to show you guys this fun project we’ve put together. It will be open to the general public the second weekend in November.”

Those messages were shared back during the first week of November and since then the store recently held its open house, which marked their official opening. The general store is located on their farm, which is on 525 Longhorn Creek Lane, Turkey, and runs operations twice a week.

“Located right off exit 364 on I-40, our General Store is easy to find,” Wilders stated. “Whether you’re a local or just passing through, we’re a convenient stop for anyone craving locally raised goodness. We’ll be open on Fridays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., so you can swing by when it suits you best.”

Now that they’re open for business, what products do they sell, that’s an answer they’d also post about. Their meats not being the only options available to customers.

“At the Wilders General Store, you can stock up on all your favorite cuts of Wagyu beef and Berkshire pork,” Wilders stated. “Whether you’re craving tender steaks, juicy burgers, or succulent pork chops, we’ve got it all. All of our products are known for their incredible flavor and quality, and now you can take a piece of the farm home with you.”

“But that’s not all — we’re not just a place to satisfy your meat cravings. The general store is also your one-stop shop for some WILD swag. Show your love for all things Wilders with our awesome merchandise. From T-shirts to hats and more, you can sport the Wilders logo with pride.”

“It’s a place where farm meets flavor and fun, and we can’t wait to share it with you. See you there!”

Wilders is a fairly new agricultural venture aimed to supply locally grown, ethically sourced, and sustainably produced meat products. In February 2021 they announced in a new release that they purchased the Longhorn Creek Ranch in Sampson County. The approximate 1,200 acres include pasture-raised livestock, Wagyu beef, and premium Wagyu genetics.

Reid Smith is the founder and CEO of Clayton-based RiverWild in Clayton, N.C., along with his wife, Jaclyn. Wilders is a subsidiary of RiverWild and marks the organization’s first agricultural venture after primarily focusing on real estate, construction and development.

For more information about Wilders farm, meat products, cattle, the general store or anything else visit the website, wilders.com

