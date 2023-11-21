Clinton PD utilizes drop box for disposing of drugs

Dealing with the issue of pharmaceutical drug abuse continues to become more and more of a focus in communities and nationwide as the issue remains a crisis. At the local and state levels, drop boxes for unused or expired prescription medication have been a major tool for North Carolina law enforcement.

At the state level, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) shared the results of what they described as a joint effort involving the SBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the North Carolina National Guard.

The SBI announced the numbers of Operation Medicine Drop’s Fall Take Back Event and the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The unused prescription medications weighed in at 21,780 pounds and the haul comprised “approximately 16.3 million dosage units.”

At the local level, the medicine drop box is a tool for the Clinton Police Department as well, as the department has seen success with its permanent drop box helping to curb prescription drug abuse in Clinton over the last 10 years or so.

Lt. Stokes McKoy oversees the CPD medicine drop program and he shared, “Sometimes the OMD and North Carolina Safe Kids will reach out to us, and they have a statewide event, and we’ll participate with them.” But he added, “that’s a whole state event just trying to get that done.”

This is the reality of the logistics for the statewide program which has seen success, but requires coordination between a long list of agencies and entities. As for the Clinton PD, McKoy explained, “we actually do several take-back events every year — we do our own.” As he put it, “We do more than what’s required or what the DEA generally recommends actually.”

“We’ll also partner with Clinton Drug or Matthews Drug Store,” he continued. “We’ll advertise that and set it up, and we’ll do at least one or maybe two at each location each year, depending on how many we do outside of that.”

Taking the program even further, he added, “The City and Public Works had an event for people to bring kitchen grease, paints, and things like that to keep them from dumping it in the sewers or the grating system. This is another opportunity to add accessibility to the pill drop program.”

“We always do one with them, so we do several a year,” he continued. Making the drop box available at events is useful given that, as he pointed out, “We have the only pill drop location in Sampson County.”

Speaking to the effectiveness, “I get pills that come in on a daily basis, almost,” McKoy explained. “Usually the average is between 25 and 40 pounds when I empty the dropbox.”

“I got 45 pounds today day from Matthews Drug Store,” McKoy shared in furtherance of the point. “Matthews Drug Store and Clinton Drug, their clientele bring unused, unwanted expired medication to them, thinking those places can dispose of it, but all they do is bring it to me,” he said.

As for the numbers, in 2020, Clinton PD collected 415 pounds, a lower number than usual due to Covid. But, in 2021, the number was 530 pounds, followed by 520 pounds in 2022, and 555 pounds so far this year.

At the state level, 42,815 pounds were collected in 2020, followed by 42,815 pounds in 2021, then 44,500 pounds in 2022, and 40,810 pounds in 2023 as of the time of the press release.

“The pill drop is not open to the general public, where they would have access to it,” McKoy added. You have to be escorted in. The disposal box is accessible Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It is recommended that you transport all medications in their properly marked original pharmacy or retail containers,” Lt. McKoy said. “Items that are expressly prohibited from disposal in this box include aerosols, batteries, combustible or radioactive materials, creams, liquids, needles/syringes, sharp containers, and vitamins.”

For more information or to set up an appointment, contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105, or stop by 222 Lisbon St. in Clinton.