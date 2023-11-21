Sheriff’s captain announces commissioner candidacy

A longtime leader within the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office has announced his candidacy for the county’s Board of Commissioners, saying he is seeking the next chapter in public service after a career in law enforcement.

Capt. Eric Pope posted a message via social media in which he said he would be running for District 2 as a Republican. Fellow Republican Jerol Kivett has been the District 2 representative since November 2016, assuming the role of board chairman at the end of 2022.

“I have pondered my future of service to the citizens of Sampson County as I approach the end of my law enforcement career,” Pope stated. “I feel that my education, experience, and drive could still be beneficial to my fellow citizens. Therefore, I am going to file to run for Sampson County Commissioner — District 2 — in December as a Republican.”

Pope attested to having served Sampson County’s public safety community in one way or another since he was 16 years old.

He started out as a volunteer member of Clinton-Sampson Rescue before his first law enforcement job with the Clinton Police Department. He ultimately moved over to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and has ascended the ranks, currently holding the rank of captain with the agency.

“I have helped guide our county’s response to every major natural disaster since the mid-1990’s as the law enforcement operations chief through the Emergency Management Command Center,” Pope asserted. “I know firsthand the struggles that our county’s first responders face daily. “

Pope pointed out having the privilege of being the first person from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office to attend the UNC School of Government’s County Administration Course, which he completed. He is now in his second year of graduate school, working toward a master’s in public administration.

“All of this, in addition to my experience with other county departments, will be beneficial in leading our county,” Pope stated.

Pope’s announcement comes in the midst of an at-times tumultuous relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and county leadership, with sheriff’s officials fighting for higher pay in attempting to compete with other counties to fill vacant positions, as well as ongoing litigation between the law enforcement agency and the county.

Sheriff’s officials have been outspoken with elected leaders and county administrative staff over what they deem low compensation issues that aren’t competitive with other counties, which Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said has led to staff shortages. A comprehensive market study was expected to be presented this week.

Compounding the issues is a lawsuit filed against the County of Sampson by more than 30 current and former Sampson County Sheriff’s Office employees, Pope among them, alleging they were not properly compensated by the county as required by law. County leaders set aside $100,000 in 2022-23 and an additional $100,000 for the current fiscal year to defend the lawsuit filed in February 2022.

