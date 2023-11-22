County board mulling $3.2M move for Sampson salaries

Nearly a year after county leaders gave the go-ahead for a much-anticipated market study evaluating employee compensation, the results were delivered Monday night to the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, who will now consider the path forward. Specifically on the table is a $3.2 million staff-recommended scenario that would see some employees receive salary bumps upwards of 20%, with the current pay scale proposed to be realigned with market mid-points, providing a capped increase for years worked and a 4% cost of living adjustment on top of that.

The proposal would provide a 1% increase for each year in the position (capped at 9 years), aligning position titles and classifications with job descriptions, addressing pay compression issues and ensuring no employee will receive a decrease in pay.

Additionally, it would provide an additional 4% COLA to the salary study recommendation for all employees to maintain market competitiveness. No COLA was included in the county’s current budget while surrounding counties implemented them.

If approved, the salary adjustments would be effective Nov. 1, to be included in the December payroll if approved by Nov. 27. The county board is expected to further deliberate and discuss the matter this Monday, Nov. 27.

The proposed adjustments would eliminate all previously approved, temporary compensation agreements — hiring bonuses, temporary raises, incentive payments, paying above assigned pay grades — currently in place for identified competitive positions with DSS, Health, EMS, the Detention Center and the Sheriff’s Office.

Lexi Scholten, senior consultant for Baker Tilly, walked county commissioners through the market study during the Monday night meeting.

Of the county’s 178 positions, 124 were included in the survey as benchmark positions. Baker Tilly requested pay ranges (minimum to maximum) and calculated for the midpoint of each collected range. Of the 124 benchmark positions, seven positions received insufficient data and a market value was not calculated. Overall, market values were established for 117 of the benchmark positions. On average, benchmarks had about six matches each. The position was evaluated, not the person in it, Scholten stressed.

A comparison of current midpoints against market average midpoints were prepared for the county, showing the county’s minimums are 0.2% ahead of market minimums on average; midpoints are 0.1% ahead of market midpoints on average; and county’s maximums are 2% behind market maximums on average, according to Baker Tilly.

County officials provided commissioners with a comprehensive list of county positions, and how they would be impacted. Some would be heavily affected, while others would not be at all and would receive just the 4% COLA.

County staff recommended Scenario 3, which takes the proposed minimum for each employee and adds 1% for each year an employee has been in their position as of Jan. 1, 2024, limited to nine years. The years-in-position increase is limited to nine because the last pay study included a years-in-position increase and it has been nine years since that study was completed.

This employee receives the greater of the newly calculated salary or their current salary. All employees then receive a 4% COLA in addition to their new or current salary. In this scenario, 203 employees would not receive any increae other than the recommended COLA. The cost, including fringes, to move employees to their calculated salary would cost approximately $1,843,875. The additional cost of providing a 4% COLA to all employees would cost approximately $1,418,322 bringing the total cost to $3,262,197 including fringes.

This scenario ensures that existing employees are making above the minimum for their grade.

County Finance Officer David Clack offered examples of how the proposed move would look.

He first offered an employee with three years in their position and currently a grade 68 with an annual salary of $43,224. The proposed grade for this position is 69 with a minimum salary of $44,328. The calculated minimum salary for this employee would be the new minimum plus 3% (for each year in position capped at nine years) or $45,660. The employee would receive a 4% COLA added to the new salary amount. That COLA would amount to $1,824, giving the employee a total increase of $4,260, or 9.9%.

Clack provided another example of an employee with 20 years in their position and currently a grade 66 with an annual salary of $43,896. The proposed grade for the position is 67 with a minimum salary of $40,212. The calculated minimum salary for the employee would be the new minimum plus 9% (for each year in position capped at nine years) or $43,836. Since the current salary is greater than the new minimum plus 9%, this employee would retain their current salary and receive a 4% COLA of $1,752.

He took county leaders through the recommended salary increases for each department.

Some of the biggest pieces of the pie would go to the Sheriff’s Office (makes up 34.3% of the proposed funds with an average salary boost of 17.6%); Social Services (makes up 23.5% of the proposed funds with an average salary boost of 8.2%); and Detention (makes up 10.8% of the proposed funds with an average salary boost of 15%).

Human Resources Director Nancy Dillman said that staff was making a number of additional recommendations, including modifying the established county work week to align with established practices more closely and to best respond to the differing work schedules. Effective Jan. 1, 2024, the new work week for all county employees will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday and end at midnight on Saturday, under the proposal.

She also said departments woud be allowed to continue to explore and offer flexible scheduling for staff where feasible and services are not negatively impacted.

“The project team is very aware and extremely appreciative of the financial support you have provided for employees over the last several years,” said Dillman, referring to the team including her, Clack and County Manager Ed Causey. Dillman worked closely with Baker Tilly. “Your emphasis on valuing the work of all employees is of special note. The market study evidences that the county has made a significant effort to meet the financial needs of our employees in recent years, and the recommendations of the project team are primarily focused on the time since July 1, 2023. We understand your evaluation of the market study and the recommendation for implementation recessitates significant deliberation and thoughtfulness.”

She said it was important to understand the impacts of a declining county population and an economy “still reeling from the effects of inflation.” County staff will need to continue the emphasis on customer service, improved efficiency, and productivity with minimal effect on the size of its permanent workforce, she said.

“Gone is the day of hiring someone to fill a vacant position and 30 years later that employee is still in that position. Jobs do not remain the same for 30 years and neither should employees,” Dillman stated, reciting a missive from the project team. “The notion of paying for longevity, once a valued benefit, is no longer rational in the competitive marketplace. Merit pay, another long-standing government enticement, has been rendered too subjective to be relevant as we have evolved into organizations focused on teamwork and shared decision-making. In simple terms, our workforce is evolving (not just in Sampson County) and we must adapt and respond to meet the resulting challenges and opportunities of a multi-generational environment.”

“We are not an employment agency. We are a government entity charged with providing needed services to our citizens and maximizing the taxpayer dollars we are entrusted with to provide those services. We owe it to our employees to provide avenues for growth within our organization as well as a structured pay and compensation plan responsive to market conditions and committed to continued improvements.”

Board of Commissioners Chairman Jerol Kivett offered some perspective, noting a neutral revaluation that saw revenues stagnate, a pandemic that brought its own issues and “hyper inflation” that now impacts local governments.

“We didn’t have the funds to keep up with the pay scale as it went up,” said Kivett. “In our budget, we basically borrowed this $3.2 million to make this move we’re talking about now. We took a credit card out on the taxpayers of Sampson County to implement this. And that’s where we are. And when we come back next year, that $3.2 million is still there (to deal with).”

A measured Kivett painted a pragmatic picture of what the county board would have to deal with in the long-term. He lauded the measure for its intent to recruit and retain quality employees, as well as allow Sampson to compete in the marketplace, but noted that it would no doubt come at a cost.

The owner and operator of his own business, Kivett said he has faced the same challenges, but was to the point, saying he wouldn’t be in the position to give the kind of raises the county was looking at implementing. Not many businesses would, he noted.

“Do they deserve this? Probably so. I’m not arguing that point at all,” Kivett remarked. “I’m just saying, now we’ve gotta figure out where we’re going to find the money. We can do this today because we borrowed the money already. It came out of our rainy day fund. As good as this is, nice, great, and Christmas, there’s a payday coming. I just want to get it into perspective. Don’t mean to rain on the parade. I’m just being realistic. The hard work is getting ready to start right here.”

Kivett and others said they would need to deliberate further on the proposed plan.

“It’s a hard pill for me to swallow and help to move along, but it is what it is, and we’ve got to work on it,” Kivett said.

Commissioner Lethia Lee touted the plan along with others in helping to look after the employees.

“It does make me nervous too, to tap the rainy day fund,” Commissioner Sue Lee noted. “That’s there for emergencies, and you can’t continue to deplete those resources. I think it shows how much we appreciate and value our employees that we’re even considering this.”

“And we can’t say they don’t deserve this, because I know they do,” Lethia Lee said. “They deserve the money.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.