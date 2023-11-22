Parker, 39 Legends holds annual turkey drive

These were the last of the turkeys to be donated. The attendance was so good it took them less than an hour to reach this moment.

After the drive was over, Willie Parker huddled his young guys up to share words of wisdom with them on how to achieve their dreams like he did.

This was the group that came together to make the fourth annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive a massive success.

No matter how far back one looked, there was always a sea of cars coming to get a turkey.

This was an exciting moment during the drive where Willie Parker autographed this picture for the 39th car that came through the drive.

Youth from throughout the community showed up en masse to help package and hand out turkeys during the drive.

Local hero and retired NFL star running back Willie Parker returned to his old stomping grounds this past weekend to give back to his hometown community.

Parker handed out some early Thanksgiving gifts this past Saturday at Clinton High School as part of his nonprofit 39 Legends Foundation’s annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive.

“This is the fourth year, so we‘re going to keep it going,” Parker said. “While this is the fourth year we plan to keep coming back to the community. It never gets old and it’s always excitement every year leading up to this day.”

Excitement is definitely the way to describe this year’s turnout. Cars were lined up as far as the eye could see with people eager to get a turkey. To get an idea of how good the turnout was, the event started at 11 a.m. and by that afternoon they were giving out the last one.

”Man, it was amazing, it was very amazing,” Parker said. “Just to watch the community come out and just seeing the faces and the smiles, knowing it’s appreciation. I think that’s the most important thing to our turkey drive is that appreciation and gratitude that people show.”

As with each year, Parker always gets lots of help from youth throughout the community that show up to help package and hand out turkeys during the drive. After the event was over, he even gathered them together to share words of wisdom on how they can achieve their goals, just like him. It meant more than to him, however, as he shared what it means to be a role model for the future generation.

“It’s beautiful because I’ve always really cherished moments when I can give back and give positive word to the younger generation; I don’t take that lightly,” he said. “I love it because at one time I was walking through these doors at this school and back then it was about one day I gotta do this, and I got to do that, to make it — then believing in myself knowing that I am this, I am that and that I can make it.”

Parker is a former Pittsburgh Steelers player and living legend retiring as a running back from the NFL. He holds the record for longest rushing play in Super Bowl history, playing six seasons with the Steelers. A Clinton native, he graduated from Clinton High School and then attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before signing with the Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent in 2004.

Since retirement, he has completely changed his career trajectory, focusing much of his post-playing career on helping to build the communities that supported him throughout his life.

He founded 39 Legends Foundation in 2020, a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide assistance, tools, and inspiration to underprivileged children in the community. Through the foundation, Parker has provided resources and a vast range of programming to youth, teens, and adults in Clinton, Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and surrounding areas and communities.

“To stand in front of these guys and they’re looking up to me, means a lot,” Parker told The Independent. “They know what’s been going on out here on these football fields and what has been going on in the past on these football fields. Their parents watched me, I don’t think they watched me but their parents watched me. So for me, knowing all that, I think it’s kind of beautiful to tell them that there’s nobody better than you, and if I made, it so can they.”

Before Parker wrapped up the fourth annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive he had to share some final thoughts. He sent out a massive thank you the place he once called home and gave out a message to the place that helped him reach the peak of his football career — the Dark Horses.

“I want to show lots of love to everyone that made it and I want to show even more love to the people that tried to make it, but just couldn’t,” he said. “One day I’m gonna figure out a way to get to them but right now, going into the fourth year, we’re finished giving our donated turkeys and it’s only gonna get better.”

”That’s how I look at it, I’m gonna keep my ear out here and listen and we’re gonna keep making this better each and every year, man,” Parker added. “To my one and only Dark Horses football, I just want to show my love and tell everybody that Coach Johnson, all the players, I’m watching. Not only am I watching, but a lot of players that played here are watching too, very closely.”

“We got a special team down here and I want them boys to go ahead and get crowned, they deserve it.”

For more on the 39 Legends Foundation, visit 39legendsfoundation.com

