Winner of Flight Four — The Vikings, composed of Russell Jones, Gavin Williams, Ben Wright and Jonathan Wright.

The Sampson Community College (SCC) Foundation recently held its 21st annual Sampson Classic Golf tournament at Coharie Country Club, bringing local golfers and businesses together to raise funds and pledge support for student scholarships, staff and faculty development, and other campus programs at SCC.

Created in honor of William M. “Bill” Johnson, Jr., the Sampson Classic is one of the first major donor events of the new fiscal year for the SCC Foundation. This year, thanks to the generosity of donors and participants, the Foundation was able to raise over $20,000 in support of SCC students.

This year’s major corporate sponsors were Enviva Biomass, Hog Slat, Prestage Farms, and Smithfield Hog Production Division.

Gold sponsors were David H. Hobson Attorney at Law and Merrill: A Bank of America Company. Deacon Jones Automotive of Clinton was the sponsor of Hole-in-One.

Silver Sponsors were Bill and Alta Starling; Butler & Faircloth Realty; DuBose Strapping & Packaging; Ezzell Trucking; First Citizens Bank; Ivanhoe Blueberry Farms; Kim Hinson, in memory of Gary Hinson; Lakewood Country Club; C.M. Warren; Neal and Jonelle Strickland; Robert A. Lee Insurance and Financial Services; Han-Dee Hugo’s/Sampson-Bladen Oil Company; Star Communications; Smithfield Foods; and Truist.

Team sponsors were Aycock Home Inspection; Eben- Group Benefits & Commercial Services; Kotography; Nethercutt Family; Ronnie Jackson; Schindler Elevator; Strickland Wolfbackers; Systel Business Equipment; and The Vikings.

Tee Sponsors were Ag Carolina Farm Credit; B.J. Williamson Propane; Central Construction Group; Chesnutt, Johnson, & Tyson, CPA; CMS Farming Company; Daughtry Woodard Lawrence & Starling; F.L. Turlington Lumber Company; HN Carr Construction; Howard & Carr; Huff Orthopaedic Group, PA; International Minute Press; J.D. Matthis Law Firm; Lyman and Penny Horne; Mary B. Brown; Mr. and Mrs. G.F. Gainey; Pat Jones; Sampson Regional Medical Center; Southern Bank; and Tyson Five.

With prizes awarded in each of the four flights, winners for the day included:

Flight One — Butler & Faircloth Realty

Flight Two — Prestage Farms

Flight Three — Star Communications

Flight Four — The Vikings

Like many others, Lisa Turlington, dean of Advancement and executive director of the Foundation, looks forward to the Sampson Classic each November. She remarked that it’s a wonderful time to reconnect with old friends and long-time donors of SCC, while also welcoming new faces and introducing them to the work the Foundation does for students.

“Every year, the Foundation looks forward to bringing together friends and supporters of the college to celebrate the legacy and memory of Bill Johnson,” Turlington shared. “We appreciate all the support this community has shown for this scholarship golf tournament and our students over the decades. The tournament gives us a chance to informally share news and successes of the college while raising money to support our students. We had a great turnout this year — it was a successful day!”