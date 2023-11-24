The work of 22 art students at Sampson Community College is now on display.

SCC art instructor Josiah King was proud to show off his students’ hard work throughout the semester.

Some of Josiah King’s drawing students seen completing their self-portraits earlier in the semester.

The work of 22 art students at Sampson Community College is now on display.

The work of 22 art students at Sampson Community College is now on display.

Continuing the semesterly tradition, on Nov. 15, Sampson Community College (SCC) kicked off its Fall 2023 Student Art Exhibition in its Learning Resource Center (LRC), showcasing the works of 22 students currently enrolled in studio art courses at SCC.

Led by Josiah King, Art Instructor at SCC, over the past semester, students have been developing their painting and drawing skills in SCC’s new art studio, completed in January 2023. For both classes, many of the displays were the product of their final three projects: a self-portrait, a still-life, or a personal project.

“For many, it has been an intense process of growth and self-discovery,” explained King. “From learning to capture light and color, to understanding how to ‘dig deep’ to express something about themselves to others, these artists have reached new levels in their art.”

The event was sponsored by the SCC Foundation through a mini grant for the Fall 2023 semester. Lisa Turlington, dean of Advancement and executive director of the Foundation, expressed, “We are fortunate to have Mr. King on faculty at the college, and our students are flourishing in his program. The Foundation is honored to help with the opening.”

SCC’s Fall 2023 Student Art Exhibition will remain in the Kitchin Building’s LRC for two weeks, displaying the works of:

Liliana Almonte Lopez; Eva Antonio-Jose; Aaliyah Armwood; Uziel Ayala; Breanna Caceres; Bertha Campos Gonzalez; Giselle Cruz; Leodanny Cruz; Teresa Espinoza; Monica Lira Rodriguez; Esmeralda Lopez Garcia; Isaac Pryor; Alyssa Ramirez; Tasha Smith; Jose Ventura; Aylin Cardenas; Mireya Escamilla; Shiyah James; Lizet Lopez; Stephine MacEdo Serrano; Owen McKoy; and Cameron Pippin.

King praised, “As their art instructor, I am proud of them. I’m excited to see them connect with the arts in valuable and creative ways.”

Art courses at Sampson CC are open to all, including Career and College Promise (CCP) and Sampson Early College High School (SECHS) students. Each art course is transferable as a general education elective.