November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and Sampson County Health Department would like to take this opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of preventing and managing diabetes.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that can cause complications such as eye disease, gum disease, heart disease, kidney disease, and more. However, complications from diabetes are not inevitable. Regular follow ups with your Primary Doctor, yearly eye exams, and visiting your dentist twice a year will help prevent and detect complications early.

Additional ways to manage diabetes:

• Eating balanced meals and snacks.

• Adding physical activity to your daily routine.

• Taking medications as prescribed.

• Monitoring your blood glucose as prescribed.

• Reducing stress.

• Checking your feet daily.

• Brushing and flossing your teeth twice a day.

• Getting your Flu and Pneumonia vaccines.

• Learning more and enroll in a Diabetes Self-Management Class.

Remember you are in control of your diabetes self-management. The choices that you make today to manage your diabetes have the biggest impact on your health in the future.

If you are newly diagnosed or have been battling diabetes for years Sampson County Health Department is here to help by offering the Diabetes Self-Management Education Support Program. The program is available for persons with Type 1 diabetes, Type 2 diabetes, and Gestational Diabetes. A referral is required from your doctor prior to participating. The program consists of an initial assessment followed by one-on-one counseling or group classes. Education is provided on healthy eating, being active, taking medications, monitoring glucose and how to interpret and respond to the results, problem solving, healthy coping, and reducing risk of acute and chronic complications. After completion of the classes, participants are scheduled for a 3-month follow up to monitor your success.

To learn more about the Diabetes Self-Management Education Program, contact the Sampson County Health Department at 910-592-1131 ext. 4249 or 4240.