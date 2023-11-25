Clinton Fire Chief Hagen Thornton tells Clinton-Sampson Rotary members during their Monday meeting that his focus is on building community relationships and education, both which directly link to preventing fires.

Clinton-Sampson Rotary President Georgina Zeng, left, presents Dr. Wesley Johnson, superintendent of Clinton City Schools, with a $500 check, money that assists with the system’s Dark Horse food pantry that helps provide meals to middle and high school students.

Clinton Fire Chief Hagen Thornton tells Clinton-Sampson Rotary members during their Monday meeting that his focus is on building community relationships and education, both which directly link to preventing fires.

Clinton-Sampson Rotary President Georgina Zeng, left, presents DSS Director Lynn Fields with a $500 check in support of the agency’s Christmas Cheer project. The money comes from the Rotarians annual Shrimp Fest fundraising.

Clinton-Sampson Rotary President Georgina Zeng, left, presents Dr. Wesley Johnson, superintendent of Clinton City Schools, with a $500 check, money that assists with the system’s Dark Horse food pantry that helps provide meals to middle and high school students.