County bills $80 for new decal program

Starting at the beginning of 2024, access to Sampson County’s solid waste convenience sites will require a decal affixed to the user’s vehicle that comes with an $80 fee, the bills for which caused a sizable blowback from recipients.

The recommendation, and ultimate approval, for the $80 solid waste availability fee in June was deemed part of the county’s focus on fees for services to decrease the need for increased property taxes. The convenience decal applies to all dozen solid waste sites, with the exception of the one in front of the Sampson County Landfill.

The new decal program will be effective Jan. 1, 2024.

An $80 bill for the convenience site decal fee — two decals are issued for the cost and are good for the calendar year— was recently sent by the Sampson County Finance Office to property owners within the unincorporated areas of the county. The fee applies to the households or businesses within the unincorporated areas of the county, whose solid waste is not collected by a municipal government.

While they are not subject to the fee, they can get access to sites by purchasing decals at the Administration Office. Decals are non-refundable. Disposing white goods or electronic waste remains free of charge for the public at designated convenience sites, county officials said.

The fee was publicly discussed by county leaders in the lead-up to the adoption of the 2023-24 budget, with the fee ultimately included in the plan. This week, County Manager Ed Causey was attempting to further disseminate information on the new fee to residents.

“We sent out the bills for the convenience site fees last week,” Causey told The Independent. “We are getting inundated with calls.”

The proposed fee was detailed in The Independent this past summer prior to, and then following, the current county budget’s adoption. In his 2023-24 budget message, Causey pointed to the budgetary moves the county has made, all with the goal to “garner long term benefits without creating unintended negative short-term consequences.”

“In this regard, we learned last year that our focus on increasing revenue was correct,” Causey stated. “However, we quickly realized that we must begin to think much more broadly and look for revenue sources that include more than raising the property tax rate. Thus, we are not recommending an increase in the tax rate (stands at 82.5 cents per $100 valuation). We have, however, begun to shift our focus to fee-based services and have reviewed our fee structures, recommending fee increases in multiple areas. Many believe that a reasonable fee structure for desired services helps to create a more equitable distribution for sharing the cost of government.”

That included implementing a countywide availability fee for the utilization of solid waste conveniences sites. Properties within municipalities were not be assessed the availability fee.

The fee was expected to generate estimated revenues of $1,055,000 — based on approximately $1.5 million costs and 70% fee collection rate — to offset annual solid waste costs, he noted.

“We have had multiple departments review their fee structure and offer appropriate changes in their fees or fee structure to ensure they are more in line with those of our surrounding counties and/or the cost of the services provided,” Causey stated.

Sampson provides 12 sites for disposal of solid waste and recyclables. These manned sites are operated by GFL Environmental Inc. and are for the convenience of county residents with household waste/recyclables only; and are not for commercial use.

During a budget public hearing in June, just one resident questioned county leaders for implementation of the $80 solid waste fee, chiding them for the proposed blanket delivery, which she said lacked nuance.

That resident, Terri Parsons, voiced her concern via a written comment.

“I fully support the increase in wages for Sampson County employees and Sheriff’s officers. I commend you on putting a priority on safety. What I do not support is the means in which the solid waste fees will be implemented for residents. A single person with one bag of kitchen waste should not be charged the same rate as a family of seven with multiple bags per week. In 2014-17, Onslow County used a system where residents paid per bag. That was fair and equitable, and I was happy to pay it. However, what you are proposing is not.”

The fee of $80 per year for all citizens, regardless of trash generated or disposed of, “is not equal for your citizens,” Parsons attested.

“I have seen numerous residents come to the sites with truck beds full of trash bags at Pumpkintown Road,” she stated, referring to the Autryville site, one of a dozen in Sampson County. “The idea that they are going to be charged the same rate, seems wrong. Please note that I’m not opposed to a fee, just the means by which it would be implemented.”

Many residents have since followed in voicing their disapproval, or at the very least surprise, with the fee.

According to county officials, individuals may apply for an exemption, with proof of payment of such services (e.g., latest bill from their service provider). Exemptions are processed through the Sampson County Tax Office, with exemption forms available on Sampson County Government website, at www.sampsonnc.com.

Decals can be purchased in person at: Sampson County Administration Office, 406 County Complex Road, Bldg. C, Clinton NC 28328. Decals fee can be paid online at: https://bit.ly/scgpayment.

Individuals who live outside Sampson may purchase two decals at an out-of-county rate of $120 at the Sampson County Administration Office.

For those choosing to make payment by mail or online, decals will be mailed to their address. Decals lost in the mail are non-refundable. Any decals will be returned by the United States Postal Service if the mailing address is incorrect. For additional information or questions, contact the Sampson County Tax Office, 910-592-8146.

Decals do not cover the landfill. Those with construction debris, demolition debris, commercial yard waste, business and residential waste, can contact the landfill office at 910-525-4132.

The Sampson County Administration Office can be reached at 910-592-6308 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.