Jam-packed events downtown for the holidays

Storytime with Ali the Elf is always a hit with the children celebrating in the city.

It’s not just carriage rides on the docket, barrel train, large train, and hey rides are also options to register for at 910-299-4904.

The Christmas Tree lighting ceremony is a staple at the Milling Around art piece that serves as a welcome to downtown Clinton.

With so many establishments competing for first place, decorations will abound downtown by the time the first of two nights of ‘Christmas in the City’ in Clinton is here. The event will take place Nov. 30 and Dec. 7.

With trees and wreaths beginning to appear, Christmas is on the way, and that means it’s about time to get in the holiday spirit with the exciting slate of yuletide events that make up Downtown Clinton’s “Christmas in the City,” which will bring two days of holiday cheer on Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 and a much-anticipated first for the event with the addition of a carousel from Dec. 7-9.

To ensure that downtown Clinton is beginning to look a lot like Christmas, the 2023 decorating contest is already underway, garnering excitement after a successful 2022 decorating contest that saw festive lights and Christmas cheer throughout downtown Clinton.

The 2023 contest is again bringing out Clinton’s community’s holiday spirit by putting the magic in their hands, with 62 buildings registered for our People’s Choice decorating contest this season. Community groups, citizens, and businesses are adorning buildings throughout Downtown with the splendor of Christmas.

This year, the contest will be people’s choice with QR codes for voting posted on each building, as well as voting ballots at Royal Gifts, Simply NC, Butler’s on Main St., Matthews Gifts, and Tickled Pink Consignment. Paper ballots are to be deposited in the mail slot on the front door of Santa’s House on Main Street. Voting begins at 5 p.m. on Nov. 22 and ends at 5 p.m. on Nov. 29.

The winner of the Christmas in the City Decorating Contest will be announced during the City of Clinton Annual Tree Lighting on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 5:30 p.m. in front of the award-winning “Milling Around” public art piece, and Debbie Roberts of the Clinton Main Street Program Design and Christmas in the City Committees, shared, “Excitement is growing about the possibility of snow at our tree lighting again this year!”

An extra special guest will also be in attendance for the community tree lighting on Nov. 30 at 5 p.m., as Miss North Carolina Taylor Loyd will be in attendance to help kick off the holiday season in the charming North Carolina Downtown of Clinton.

Another addition for 2023 will be “Christmas with the Embers” featuring Craig Woolard on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Clinton City Market, at 215 Lisbon St., and presented by the Alive After Five Committee. Also on Nov. 30, gingerbread cookie decorating will be going on at 107 Wall St. with the Sampson Arts Council.

Thanks to many sponsors, there will be the first-ever carousel brought to Downtown Clinton and located at the Clinton City Market, free to the public on Thursday, Dec. 7, and Friday, Dec. 8, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. To give the community as many opportunities as possible to enjoy the inaugural appearance of the carousel, it will also be open on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Downtown Clinton will also be hosting storytime with a local elf, carriage rides, hayrides, train rides, food trucks, and a few visits from Santa himself during their Christmas in the City events on Thursday, Nov. 30, and Thursday, Dec. 7, with festivities each of those evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Storytime with Ali the Elf will be on Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Clinton City Market at 215 Lisbon Street at 6 and 7 p.m., and kids will be able to sit on hay bales and listen to Ali the Elf share her stories.

Hubb’s Farm, Kyle’s Farm, and Clinton Truck and Tractor are partnering again to provide the hayrides across from Butler’s on Main St. on Thursday, Nov. 30. The Committee suggests bringing a warm coat or blanket to climb onto a hayride at $3 per person.

Carriage rides will be held on Thursday, Dec. 7, and with tickets selling quickly, call 910-299-4904 to purchase carriage tickets. All proceeds from the hayrides and carriage rides will be donated to the Sampson County History Museum.

“We are looking forward to once again being a partner on this wonderful holiday event,” said Tammy Peterson of Hubb’s Farm. “We will be participating this year on both dates by providing free barrel train rides, as well as bringing our larger train, which can accommodate children and parents on Thursday, Nov. 30, and Thursday, Dec. 7, with tickets at $2 each, and then teaming up with Kyle’s Farm to do hayrides as well on Nov. 30!”

The second Christmas in the City event will be held on Thursday, Dec. 7, with carriage rides, train rides, a live nativity, and “A Night in Bethlehem,” which will be returning for a second year at First Methodist Church at 208 Sampson St.

At 216 Sampson St., right by First Methodist, The Historic Herring House will be hosting a gingerbread house display in the historic home. There will also be ornament-making with artist Megan Whichello, giving adults and kids an opportunity to make ornaments at Grace Methodist Church on Main Street for $20.

The activities aren’t even limited to the Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 dates, as Santa will be at his house on the courthouse square on three evenings: Nov. 30, Dec. 7, and Dec. 14, beginning at 5:30 p.m. All other days, children are encouraged to write letters to Santa and drop them in his mailbox at his house on the courthouse square.

Vicky Mattocks, of the Christmas in the City Committee, shared, “Another special activity is a Christmas Scavenger Hunt.” She explained, “Information about the scavenger hunt can be picked up from our first clue box conveniently located in front of Simply NC on Main Street beginning Nov. 30.”

“The theme this year is ‘Christmas Around the World,’ and in each clue, you will find Christmas traditions from around the world. We have designed for young and old, and we hope you will come out and accept the challenge during Christmas in the City. Feliz Navidad!” Mattocks added.

So, the Clinton Main Street Program, as well as the Christmas in the City Committee and citizen volunteers, have been busy making plans for this year’s “Christmas in the City” events.

“Thanks to the work of citizens, businesses, and City staff, we had an exceptional Christmas in Downtown Clinton last year, and the Christmas in the City Committee wanted to continue holding Christmas in the City on two separate nights again this year,” said Mary M. Rose, Planning and Main Street director.

As Rose explained, the idea behind this is “to give citizens and visitors several opportunities to participate in a variety of activities as well as do some of their Christmas shopping locally in Downtown Clinton.”

With a variety of small businesses, the Christmas in the City Committee encourages citizens to visit downtown Clinton for their Christmas shopping, with the twinkling lights offering some special seasonal spirit around the courthouse square.

When it’s time to eat, the committee has said they will have food trucks from Ezzell’s, Jimmy’s Cookin Shack, Simply Delicious, and Yummy Hibachi each evening, in addition to Alfredo’s, Hwy 55, and Taqueria Romero’s being open for dinner.

“We have a great group of volunteers who have put in many hours of decorating, fluffing Christmas trees, stringing lights, and getting so many ideas by watching Hallmark movies,” said Kay Raynor of the Clinton Main Street Program and Christmas in the City committees.

Beth Stewart, president of the Clinton Development Corporation and part of the Clinton Main Street Program Design Committee, confirmed this, expressing, “The Clinton Main Street Program cannot thank our Christmas in the City Committee, citizen volunteers, Public Works and Planning Department staff enough for all their hard work.”

She continued, “Making Christmas in the City such a special time each year for the City of Clinton, it truly takes a team effort to pull off the decorating and events.”

For more information or questions about Christmas in the City, please contact Betty Holland or Mary Rose at 910-299-4904, or check out the Downtown Clinton Facebook page.