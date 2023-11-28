Allen: Consolidation will benefit customer service

As a way to put the department all in the same location, and also make it more convenient to provide services to the community, Clinton Recreation and Parks has plans in the works to add offices in the Bellamy Center and make that its center of operations.

“What we’re looking at doing is moving the recreation main office space to the Bellamy,” said Clinton Recreation and Parks Director Jonathan Allen. More specifically, he explained, “It would be in the activity room space, the closet area — towards the back is where that office space would be.”

As far as the effect that will have on the space, he said, “Offices will be added in there, so it’ll have some effect, of course. Capacity will go down.” He continued, “We won’t be able to get as many people in there because it’ll be a smaller space, and the offices will be specifically taking space in that room and basically be separated by a wall.”

In general terms, he said, “We would send the offices at the main office, which is over at the log cabin there at Royal Lane, up to a new main office at Bellamy.” This move, Allen reiterated, “would consolidate operations and would allow Parks and Recreation to settle into one building.”

“There are two existing offices there already,” he specified. “The front area, where one of the existing offices is already, would become a sort of receptionist area. So, it would be that area, and then the office space would be at the back of the activity room area.”

He emphasized, “Space is part of it, but it’s also a centrally located place at our main park, Royal Lane, and has other potentially beneficial possibilities.”

This move is partially out of need, Allen explained.

“The building that we’re in is at a point of needing to have some repairs done, and there’s a lot to be done, too. So it was a matter of, well, this is kind of the time to do it,” he explained.

The move also aims to streamline some of the inconveniences that can come with being stationed in two separate offices.

For parks and recreation, in addition to having a consolidated space, the idea is that the move will also allow for increased convenience for all parties. Allen acknowledged, “It can sometimes get very confusing currently when it comes to registering for different things.”

“So here’s a great example,” he continued, “We’ve had people that have come down here to the main office and are interested in renting out the Bellamy Center, and sometimes they want to see it first.”

This complicates things because, as Allen explained, “then they have to go all the way down to Bellamy Center, take a look, make sure it’s good, make sure it’s what they want, and then come back to the main office to register or to rent that space. I mean, just from a customer service standpoint, that’s about as bad as it can get. Ideally, it’s best to have a sort of one-stop shop. From a customer service standpoint, it was really a no-brainer because now we will have it as a one-stop shop, so to speak.”

“From registration to rentals, essentially everything they do would be consolidated down at the building.”

He continued walking through the positives.

“So if someone wanted to register, they could register for everything at the Bellamy, instead of having to go back and forth between.”

The move would also make it easier on the department.

“Right now, if someone can’t work, we still have to handle both facilities,” said Allen, “but with the single office, that wouldn’t be as much of an issue.”

“And then again,” Allen continued, “this also paves the way because, through our master plan, the office we’re in does go away. In the Royal Lane Park Master Plan, the area has, I think, filled space. So, in order to carry out the master plan, that’s another piece of that puzzle, too.”