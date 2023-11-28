SRMC holiday campaign to aid blood center

For decades, the Tree of Love project has sought to honor those instrumental in Sampson Regional Medical Center’s success, while raising funds to continue its mission. This year, the event is continuing a new family-friendly format, with the goal of making the project a community-wide endeavor to usher in and celebrate the giving season.

The Tree of Love project is a long-standing tradition for the hospital that began in 1989. Thousands of lights have been symbolically lit by donors in honor or in remembrance of their loved ones — they are illuminated on the first Sunday in December and continue to burn for the rest of the year — with a tradition of dedicating the annual ceremony to honor those who have a strong association with the hospital or made valuable contributions to healthcare in Sampson.

While the Tree of Love will not be dedicated to a specific individual this year, many will be honored through tribute gifts. And, this year, contributions will make a difference to the countless individuals relying on blood transfusions, with all funds raised directly benefiting the Sampson Regional Medical Center Blood Donor Center.

The tree-lighting event will take place on the hospital front lawn this Sunday, Dec. 3, from 4-6 p.m. Parking is available across the street from hospital entrance, with access from Woodrow Street. The traditional tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m., with a brief ceremony honoring all tribute gifts.

The gifted funds this year will benefit the Sampson Regional Blood Center, one of only three hospital-operated blood donor centers in North Carolina. In the coming months, the Blood Donor Center will introduce upgraded equipment and processes that will enable it to package leukocyte-reduced blood, which provides patients with the best possible care during transfusions.

Leukocyte reduction is not just an enhancement; it’s the gold standard, hospital officials said. By filtering blood prior to transfusion, the hospital can offer better therapeutic benefits to patients and significantly improve clinical outcomes for those receiving blood transfusions. The new process also prolongs the usability of blood products, ensuring supplies are preserved.

This means the hospital doesn’t have to purchase blood from external sources at exorbitant costs. Local contributions stay local, and ensure the hospital doesn’t have to purchase blood and can remain self-sufficient and cost-effective, hospital officials said.

Over the years, more than $200,000 has been raised to support various hospital projects, including medical equipment and renovations, all while paying tribute to those who have had a hand in aiding the health of others.

That has been the hallmark of the Tree of Love since it was initiated by the Sampson County Medical Society Alliance more than three decades ago. The hospital foundation took ownership of the Tree of Love in 2006.

The light display grew last year to be a more notable representation of the hospital’s Tree of Love project, hospital officials said. In lieu of designating the event in honor of a specific individual, there are now “tribute trees” and sponsorships to offer a way to express appreciation and love for those on their holiday list, and in their everyday lives.

The tree display that will shine through the holiday season will be scattered across the hospital front lawn, spanning from Cooper Drive to the Woodside Professional building and across Beaman Street in the SRMC Medical Park. The community is urged to donate through a tribute gift made in anyone’s honor or memory. New giving opportunities are available this year through symbolically sponsoring a tribute tree. Each sponsored tree will have a tribute marker beside it and will be noted on a lighting display map.

The event is floating with a wide range of complimentary, holiday activities for families with children. Attendees can prepare for Santa by making reindeer food, playing festive holiday games, meeting and taking photos with Santa himself, indulging in holiday cookies and hot cocoa and making other crafts.

“Our goal is to reach deeper into our community and introduce this project to people who may never have experienced it so that it may become a meaningful tradition for their family also,” Amber Halstead, VP of Strategy & Business Development for Sampson Regional Medical Center, has said. “While we’ve made an effort to make the event more comfortable for families, we want our loyal donors and attendees to still experience the nostalgia and comfort of our gathering.”

This year, community choirs and local performers will share their talents through holiday carols during the event. Among those performing will be First Methodist Church of Clinton Chancel Choir + Children’s Choir, Grove Park Baptist Church’s Treble Makers Children’s Choir, Oscar Bennett, SRMC employee and Methodist University voice major will sing acapella, and Joe LaClair, SRMC employee and talented vocal and guitarist will perform.

Tribute gifts to the Tree of Love can be made anytime throughout the year in honor or in memory of loved ones, colleagues, church members, friends, and family. Multiple gifting options are available by visiting SampsonRMC.org/TreeofLove. All gifts to the Tree of Love are tax deductible.

For more information about the Tree of Love, contact SampsonRMC Foundation Office, at 910-596-4269, or reach out to Amber Halstead at [email protected] or Allison Strickland at [email protected].