The Town of Newton Grove held its 25th annual Circle of Lights program in the center of the circle Monday night. After a welcome by outgoing mayor Gerald Darden, the town commissioners read the names of the honorees before a good crowd on a cold evening. Providing songs of the season were Queranda Royster-Herring, Tangie Langston, Victoria Vasquez and Ally Eldridge. The annual program was started in 1998 as a way to honor those who have passed away during the holiday season.