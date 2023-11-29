The holiday season is upon us, and for many families, the centerpiece of festive decorations is a fresh-cut Christmas tree. For those seeking the ultimate holiday experience, look no further than the majestic mountains of North Carolina, where the air is crisp, and the trees are abundant. Selecting and maintaining a fresh-cut Christmas tree from these enchanting landscapes is an age-old tradition that adds a touch of Appalachian magic to your home.

Venturing into the vast tree farms nestled in the North Carolina mountains is a joyous occasion for families and individuals alike. The scent of evergreen fills the air as you navigate through rows of meticulously grown Fraser fir, the preferred species for its sturdy branches and needle retention. When selecting your tree, keep in mind its size, shape, and overall health. Ensure it fits comfortably in your chosen space at home, and don’t forget to measure the ceiling height for the perfect fit. Look for a tree with vibrant green needles, free from brown spots or dry patches. A healthy tree will enhance the festive atmosphere and last throughout the holiday season.

Once you’ve found the perfect tree, the key to preserving its beauty lies in proper care. Follow these essential tips to ensure your fresh-cut Christmas tree remains lush and vibrant:

1. Trim the trunk: Before placing your tree in a stand, make a fresh cut at least one inch from the base. This opens up the tree’s pores, allowing it to absorb water more efficiently.

2. Water, Water, Water: A well-hydrated tree is a happy tree. Keep the tree stand filled with water, checking it daily. Forget using “Christmas tree additives”. They have been found to be of no benefit at best, and in many cases harmful to tree quality compared to clean water.

3. Location matters: Position your Christmas tree away from heat sources such as radiators, fireplaces, vents, and direct sunlight. Excessive heat can accelerate needle drop and shorten the tree’s life span.

4. Check the lights: If you’re adorning your tree with lights, ensure they are in good condition and are LED lights, which emit less heat. This reduces the risk of fire hazards and helps keep your tree fresh.

5. Embrace Nature: Consider decorating your tree with ornaments made from natural materials like pinecones, holly, and berries, enhancing its rustic charm.

By following these guidelines, your fresh-cut Christmas tree from the mountains of North Carolina is sure to stand as a symbol of holiday joy and natural beauty in your home. So, gather your loved ones, embark on a festive adventure to the mountains, and bring home the magic of the season with a tree that embodies the spirit of Christmas.

To find and choose a Christmas tree farm in NC, search the NC Christmas tree association webpage at https://ncchristmastrees.com/business-type/choose-cut-farms/.

Brad Hardison is the director of the Sampson County Cooperative Extension and has served as an agricultural extension agent specializing in horticulture. Contact him by calling the Sampson County Extension Center at 910-592-7161 or by emailing brad_hardison@ncsu.edu.