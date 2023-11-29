Mata-Ruiz named Student of the Month

The Clinton City Schools system continues to highlight its Career Technical Education (CTE) student for their hard work and efforts throughout each month. For the month of November that honor went to seventh grader Angelica Mata-Ruiz.

”Angelica goes above and beyond by assisting her fellow students in comprehending complex concepts, explaining coursework, and breaking down language barriers,” Mata-Ruiz’s CTE teacher Stephanie Carter said. “Her patience and unwavering support have transformed my classroom into a place where every student feels valued and empowered to excel regardless of their background.”

“Furthermore, Angelica actively encourages a culture of collaboration and mutual respect,” Carter added. “Her efforts have improved our Hispanic English Learners’ academic performance and fostered an environment of unity and shared learning experiences.”

Carter shared more on Mata-Ruiz’s dedication and representation on being a model example of what a CTE student is.

“In education, we often seek to identify and celebrate exceptional students who embody the principles of equity, diversity, and inclusion,” she said. “Angelica exemplifies these principles by advocating for her peers and working tirelessly to ensure every student has an equal opportunity to thrive academically.”

“In conclusion, Angelica’s dedication to the betterment of her fellow students and our classroom community is truly commendable. Her actions embody CTE’s spirit and underscore education’s transformative power in breaking down barriers.”