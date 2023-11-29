Land transfers

Echols, Purser & Glenn, PLLC, Tr, LLG Trustee LLC, S Tr, Parker, Matthew to Allied Investors Group LLC, Echols, Purser & Glenn, PLLC, Tr

Allied Investors Group LLC, Swanger, Steve Mgr to First American Title Insurance Co, Tr, Kiavi Funding, Inc., Bene

Bell Rock Income Fund 1, LLC, MV Rentals, LLC, Owens, Spencer, Mgr to American Home Title, Tr, Bell Rock Income Fund 1, LLC Bene

Bishop, Margaret E., Bishop, Margaret Elaine Haggerty to Childress, Paul D.

Childress, Paul D. to Highlands Residential Mortgage, Ltd, Bene, Mers, Bene, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc, Bene, Thorp and Clarke, P.A., Tr

Taylor, Delores Elaine, Taylor, Leon Jr. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Bene

Arnn, Alison, Arnn, Nathan to Arnn, Alison, Arnn, Nathan

Onemain Mortgage Services, Inc, AIF, Springcastle Credit Funding Trust, through its trustee, by AIF, Springleaf Mortgage Services Inc., fka, Warren, Charles Barefoot, Warren, Jennifer Butler, Wilmington Trust, National Association, by AIF to Beneficial Mortgage Co of North Carolina, Bene

Coats, Bradford L., Bene, Santiago, Abraham Santiago to Bradshaw, Alison G., Tr, Coats, Bradford L., Bene

Torres, Marco, Torres, Marco Antonio Villanueva, Villanueva, Marco Antonio Torres to Olguin, Silvestre Rosas, Rosas, Silvestre Olguin

Baldwin, Melissa Lee, Baldwin, Scott Allen to Champion, April Scott, Champion, Holden Reece

Baggett, Homer G. Jr, to First-Citizen Bank & Trust Company, Bene, Neuse, Incorporated, Tr.

Gainey, Joan Royal, Royal, Frances Kay, Estate, Royal, Frances McLamb, aka, Royal, James Marcus, Royal, James Marcus, PR to Henry, Danny Ray, Henry, Ladedra

Butler, Robert Bruce, Butler, Wendy Sue, First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, Bene

Spencer, Wendy Austin, Spencer, William Warren to Thornton Homes Co.

Dennis, Melissa to Goodleap, LLC, Bene

Lall, Arun Kumas, Tr, Mega Land Pros Agent Trust, Mbr/Mgr, Mega Land Pros LLC, Mega Land Pros LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company to Acosta, Luis Enrique Sr., Acosta, Sonia Morena, Morena, Sonia Acosta

Daughtry, Bobby Blake, Daughtry, Debbie Ann to Daughtry, Bobby Blake, Daughtry, Debbie Ann, Fussell, Shelley Elizabeth Daughtry

Daughtry, Bobby Blake, Daughtry, Debbie Ann to Daughtry, Blake Hunter, Daughtry, Bobby Blake, Daughtry, Debbie Ann

Murphy, Jennifer M., Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Bene, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Bene

Curtis, Charles H., Curtis, Mary, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Bene, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Bene

Parker, Bobby G. Jr., Parker, Curtis D., Parker, Lana to White, Jeremy Jerome, White, Michelle Lee Abraham

Pathel, Jatin, Mgr, Royal Land Investments LLC to Castillo, Juan Carlos Montellano, Gomez, Nancy Yurel Moreno, Montellano, Juan Carlos Castillo, Moreno, Nancy Yurel Gomez

Dawkins, Amy M, Dawkins, Richard T, Mers, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. to Crosscountry Mortgage, LLC, Bene, Investors Title Insurance Company, Tr, Mers, Bene, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc, Bene

Alvarado, Ezequiel Alvarez, Alvarez, Ezequiel Alvarado, Velazquez, Maria S. to Lopez, Elmer Sanchez, Sanchez, Elmer Lopez

Oglesby, Patricia Ann, Oglesby, William Cooper to Aman, Kelly Jean Honeycutt, Aman, Samantha Lynn Honeycutt, Honeycutt Aman, Kelly Jean, Honeycutt Aman, Samantha Lynn, Honeycutt-Aman, Kelly Jean, Honeycutt-Aman, Samantha Lynn

Matthis, Anthony Scott, Matthis, Colbey S, Matthis, Melanie N., SC Livestock LLC to AgCarolina Farm Credit, ACA, Bene, Gillis, Brooke H., Tr

Moore, Geneva D. to Moore, Andrew Kenneth Jr., Moore, Geneva D., Moore, Jennifer Elaine Biggs