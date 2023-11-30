Local task force to hold candlelight vigil

Candles will be lit like this once more this Friday at the Clinton City Market as the community will come together to observe the 35th annual World AIDS Day.

An annual event meant to unite the world in the fight against a deadly disease, World AIDS Day is both a day of spreading awareness about the ongoing global struggle to end HIV-related stigma and a day of remembrance for all those who lost their battle. Just as it has in years past, members of the Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force are doing their part to bring the observance to the community.

The event is set to take place this Friday, Dec. 1. This year the event is moving from its usual spot on the courthouse steps to the City Market at 215 Lisbon St., Clinton. Attendance in completely free to the public and the task force is inviting the entire community. The observance is set to begin at 6 p.m.

This year’s observance is also a special one as it marks the worldwide 35th commemoration of this important day. That being the case, according to www.HIV.gov, the theme for this year is “World AIDS Day 35: Remember and Commit.”

“The 35th commemoration of World AIDS Day is an opportunity to reflect on our journey, acknowledge and celebrate the progress we’ve made, and recognize the challenges remaining,” said Admiral Rachel L. Levine, MD, assistant secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “However, many people with HIV still lack access to essential healthcare and support services. We must strive to increase equitable access and outcomes for HIV testing, prevention, treatment, and care services. The battle is far from over.”

While its always a part of event’s purpose, this year’s theme is putting even more emphasis on paying tribute to those lost to HIV/AIDS. In 2022 alone, around 630,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses worldwide.

“The progress we have made in the HIV/AIDS response required governments, the community, civil society, advocates, activists, the faith-based community, and public and private organizations to come together for the shared goal to save lives and change the course of the HIV/AIDS pandemic. It will require continued engagement, commitment, and will to end HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030,” said Ambassador Dr. John Nkengasong, U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and Senior Bureau Official for Global Health Security and Diplomacy.

The first World AIDS Day took place in 1988, providing a platform to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and honor the lives affected by the epidemic.

“Over the past 35 years, we have witnessed significant progress in addressing HIV/AIDS thanks to advancements in medical research, increased access to treatment and prevention, and a broader understanding of the virus,” a message from the organization stated. “We have also seen a tremendous global advocacy community unite to take on challenges and hold institutions accountable for ensuring access to these advancements.”

