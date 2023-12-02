The Ivanhoe Development Center and community held a successful 2nd Annual Cancer Walk and Car Show on Nov. 4, raising $2,500. All proceeds from the event were donated to the Sampson County Health Department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP). The purpose of the Ivanhoe Cancer Walk and Car Show is to help someone that can’t afford mammogram, colonoscopy, prostate test, or other test. The BCCCP program provides free or low-cost breast and cervical cancer screenings and follow-up to eligible women in Sampson County. Pictured, from left, are: Janet Hosey, Theresa Herring, Denise Rhodie, Sandra Morrisey, Emily Spell and Vickie Jefferson.