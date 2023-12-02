Did you know socks were the least donated and most requested cothing item at shelters and clothing donation centers? St. Thomas AME Zion Church partnered with the Gwyn Fisher Turman Scholarship Fund to sponsor a Socktober drive for the students at Roseboro Elementary School. New socks were collected during the month of October. The event was sponsored by St. Thomas AME Zion (represented Trudy Tatum, sock drive chair) and the Gwyn Fisher Turman Scholarship Fund (represented by Rubestene Fisher Potter, president). Over 437 pairs of new socks were donated through the drive. Tonya Colwell, principal at Roseboro Elementary, was overwhelmed with the generous donation of socks. The socks varied in color, size and style. Organizers said the drive gave everyone an opportunity to give on Giving Tuesday. Pictured, from left, are: Brandie Daniels, Robert Potter, Angela Rich, Trudy Tatum, Rubestene Potter and Roseboro Elementary School Principal Tonya Colwell.