Annual Clinton event celebrates first of two nights

The hay rides and train rides were also running nonstop throughout the evening.

Shamya and Sarai Daughtry boarded the train, excited for an adventure on the polar express.

Barrel train rides were a huge hit alongside the endless supply of activities to enjoy during night one of Christmas in the City.

Jkwan and Jamaica Turlington were hard at work in the Arts Council’s gingerbread cookie decorating factory.

Danny Acosta, Dayana Acosta, and Sofie Moya had a chance to spend some time with the full size gingerbread man.

Mayor Lew Starling readies the crowd for the annual tree lighting before hitting the switch with help from Dan Holland, choir director of First Methodist, Miss Carolina’s Teen, Hanley House, Miss North Carolina, Taylor Loyd, and Starling’s daughters, Annie Marie and Annell Grace. Holland then led the crowd in some Christmas carols with snow fluttering about.

Mary Rose, Clinton Planning and Main Street director, revealed the top finishers in the downtown decorating contest. Directors Advantage at 208 W. Main St. took first place, with CHS Band Boosters at 107 W. Main St. coming in second. Honorable mention went to the First Bank of Virginia and the Twisted Sisters, at 106 Elizabeth St.

Liam Fernandez was thrilled to share his Christmas wishes with Santa during the first Christmas in the City event.

Baylor Skiles enjoyed playing her own renditions of her favorite holiday classics as she took a turn playing the piano.

By Jack Tunnell

[email protected]