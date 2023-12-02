Town spreads Christmas cheer during festivities

Everyone was captivated by the students of Roseboro Elementary. They were the opening act of the entertainment that night. The crowd couldn’t get enough of their singing.

Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler was in high spirits Tuesday night during the Christmas tree lighting. This was during her speech to the townspeople, the lighting of the tree soon following.

This was the moment when all eyes faced the same direction as each person counted down. At zero, the tree was finally illuminated.

While normally at odds, the Grinch and Santa decided to have a little fun together during the tree lighting in Roseboro.

The tree was illuminated from head-to-toe and Tuesday night it was finally turned on, ringing in Christmastime.

Every year you can count on the fountain in downtown to be gorgeously decorated.

Santa’s mailbox was primed and ready for all the Christmas list he was going to get during the Tree Lighting event.

All the windows of businesses in Downtown Roseboro were lit up with Christmas spirit. Even Snoopy had a spot among the decorations.

Good ‘ol jolly Santa was just as excited as all the community of Roseboro Tuesday night. He came out to celebrate with everyone that night during the tree lighting.

It was the first night of Christmas celebration for the Town of Roseboro on Tuesday. Downtown was crowded as nearly the whole community came out to enjoy the annual Christmas tree lighting event.

“It may be cold out here, but it feels like Christmas,” Mayor Alice Butler said. “As mayor of the Town of Roseboro I’m delighted that each of you chose to come to our Downtown to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year.”

The Christmas spirit was definitely in the air as the line to see Santa stayed occupied. Lights adorned Downtown and laughter filled the air even before the entertainment started. Speaking of entertainment, it was a favorite again this year and was provided completely from local youth. Plus, where there’s an event in Roseboro, there is always good food being served.

“We are so fortunate to have so many talented students and teachers from Roseboro Elementary, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School and Carolina Dance, to entertain us tonight,” Butler said. “I also hope you have enjoyed, or will enjoy, delicious food from the Crave Food Truck or from Earl and Jerry’s, who also has some good hot chocolate.”

“Remember, we have many small businesses that serve this community by offering unique clothing, gifts and food,” she said. “Likewise, we are fortunate that we have other businesses that provide us with necessities like groceries, hardware and medical services. So again, remember, shop and support local this holiday season and throughout the year.”

Talented they were as the students from the schools sang Christmas favorites like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Meanwhile, the Carolina Dance team commanded the entire street and had the towns people roaring with cheer.

As always, many people came together to make this event yet another success, something Butler was quite proud of. Before concluding her speech Butler said she couldn’t finish without recognizing everyone.

“Before the lighting of the tree and the entertainment, I would be remiss if I did not thank all the town employees for the job that they do each day,” Butler said, “specially for special events like this evening. “The men in the Public Works Department, led by Bill Poole, put up all the beautiful street decorations and the Christmas tree. Also, a very special thanking to Lynn West. She’s the one that has organized this Christmas Tree Lighting since the beginning in 2016. Thank you to Tyler Wise, Brenda Williams and her grandchildren for decorating the Downtown area.”

“This event is made possible by our Small Town Main Street committee,” she said. “We would love to have you in the community join us because we need more volunteers. The lights on the tree that you’re about to see, represent hope, peace and love. We need more of this kind of light in our world and that is up to you and me. As we look at the beautiful lights this Christmas season. Let’s ask ourselves how can we show hope, peace and love throughout our community.”

For any that missed the chance to celebrate with Roseboro during the Christmas Tree Lighting another opportunity is right around the corner and Butler invited everyone to join them.

“We hope to see you back here on Friday night, Dec. 8, for our Annual Christmas Parade,” Butler said. “Come out and enjoy a meal at one of our restaurants or one of the food trucks, the parade starts at 7 p.m.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.