Sampson Regional kicks off holiday giving season

The Tree of Love project was illuminated Sunday at the Sampson Regional Medical Center, an annual tradition that has for years honored those with a strong association with the hospital or who have made valuable contributions to healthcare in Sampson. While this was the second year the Tree of Love has not been dedicated to a specific individual, many can be honored through tribute gifts as the lights continue to burn through the end of the year. And, this year, contributions will make a difference to the countless individuals relying on blood transfusions, with all funds raised directly benefiting the Sampson Regional Medical Center Blood Donor Center. There was plenty of activities, entertainment and fun to be had as the hospital kicked off the holiday season on Sunday.