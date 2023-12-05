Each of the smaller trees that were lit simultaneously was a tribute tree, a way to honor and remember loved ones. and support the efforts of the Sampson Regional Medical Center.

<p>There were certainly more than one tree throughout the grass surrounding the Sampson Regional Medical Center and their main tree.</p>

<p>A huge crowd was in attendance to remember loved ones or support those who have lost loved ones.</p>

<p>Santa was in attendance, chatting with Calista Bradshaw about what she hopes to see under the tree onf Christmas Day.</p>

<p>The line for the hot chocolate and cookies line never seemed to stop, as they served up the perfect combo for Christmas time.</p>

The Tree of Love project was illuminated Sunday at the Sampson Regional Medical Center, an annual tradition that has for years honored those with a strong association with the hospital or who have made valuable contributions to healthcare in Sampson. While this was the second year the Tree of Love has not been dedicated to a specific individual, many can be honored through tribute gifts as the lights continue to burn through the end of the year. And, this year, contributions will make a difference to the countless individuals relying on blood transfusions, with all funds raised directly benefiting the Sampson Regional Medical Center Blood Donor Center. There was plenty of activities, entertainment and fun to be had as the hospital kicked off the holiday season on Sunday.