Big time fun Saturday in Salemburg

Thank goodness Frosty the Snowman didn’t melt away so Alice and Lucas Herbert had a chance to snap a picture.

The Grinch was causing mischief during the Christmas holiday kickoff celebration, like sneaking into a picture of Reuby, Ripley, and Gunnar Boney.

Like many of the kids in attendance, Jules Stokes took advantage of the chance for some festive face paint.

Santa got a thumbs up from Braylen Williams, back left, Kayden Wright, and Khloe Cooper, front left - Amir Chavious, being held by Cooper, wasn’t quite so sure about Saint Nick.

There were decorations all over and around town hall in Salemburg, with the clock ticking closer and closer to Santa’s trip to the town.

Even Salemburg Mayor Joe Warren wanted to share his Christmas wishes with Santa at their Small Town Christmas event Saturday.

Zayn Harvey decided to use Small Town Christmas to show off his sweet ride.

By Jack Tunnell

[email protected]