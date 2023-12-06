District 2 race among those already hotly-contested

Lethia Lee, flanked by family, friends and supporters, is seeking to retain her District 4 seat on the Sampson County Board of Commissioners.

Brent Jackson on Monday filed to seek reelection to the state senate. He is seeking his eighth term.

Among the already-packed ballot for the 2024 General Election will be races for key seats on the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, including competition in Districts 2 and 4, the former of which pits an incumbent up against an eager challenger.

Republican Jerol Kivett is the current representative for the District 2 seat, which he has held since 2016. He is also the board chairman and was unanimously voted Monday by the board to continue in that capacity. He is seeking his third term in office. Challenging him will be Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Pope, Both filed as soon as the filing period for the upcoming election opened Monday.

Filing ends at noon Friday, Dec. 15. Primaries will happen in March leading up to November’s election. The Independent will preview races during and after the filing period leading up to the primaries, starting with District 2.

Kivett said he was initially encouraged to run for the District 2 seat back in 2015 by the Executive Committee of the Republican Party, and again in 2020. The local Republican Party, which has been headed in recent years by Kivett’s wife Telia, has urged him for a third time to run in 2024.

There is much work to be done, work of which Kivett wants to continue to be a part.

“It is my opinion that financial stability of all government entities, especially local county government, will be stressed to extreme limits with the unprecedented inflation along with workforce shortages,” Kivett said. “Our federal government’s concept of free spending and operating without a balanced budget has led the public to believe government services are available without cost. Bureaucrats have indoctrinated America on this notion and it will take business minded leadership to overcome the negative effects of this false narrative. As a business owner, I fully understand the necessity of business principals.”

As commissioner, Kivett has served in a number of capacities, including on the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners Board of Directors representing Sampson, Harnett and Cumberland counties for four years. After two terms and at the request of the president of the association, Kivett served as chairman of the Agricultural Steering Committee for two years.

Additionally, Kivett served on the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Rural Planning Organization as vice chair and chair on behalf of Sampson for rural highway projects.

“I have traveled many miles criss-crossing the state as well as traveling to Colorado on behalf of the citizens of Sampson County. I have also traveled on numerous occasions to Washington D.C. lobbying for federal monies for education, economic development and law enforcement,” said KIvett, noting most of those travels were on his own dime. “I possess a much greater understanding of the time, dedication, responsibility and wisdom of our previous commissioners. I never realized the magnitude of their commitment required to serve the citizens of Sampson County as a commissioner.”

That time, he said, has been well-spent.

Kivett said that, during his tenure, a state-of-the-art Emergency Operations Center has been built, with 75& of the funds coming from grants. That kind of funding is paramount to offset costs.

Sampson currently has the 14th highest tax rate in North Carolina. This past year, Kivett said he has lobbied the General Assembly for additional revenue source to pay off the county long term debt of over $100 million in an aim to reduce the property tax burden.

“I will continue to advocate for federal and state funding for schools, highways and water infrastructure,” Kivett noted.

During the past two years, the board has raised salaries for all county employees, the board chairman said.

“Our Detention Center employees have seen raises totaling 36.93%, our Sheriff’s Office employees have increased by 35.18%, our Social Services employees have been given 25.75% increases and all other county employees have seen an increase of 24.47%,” Kivett stated. “This was accomplished by constant effort and determination from the board and administration staff to provide fair and prudent method of salary adjustments for employees and Sampson County taxpayers. A tremendous amount of time by our astute staff was required to provide these accomplishments.”

“I would be grateful for the continued opportunity to serve as Commissioner of District 2,” said Kivett.

In his way will be Sampson County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Pope, a fellow Republican. He said he has a spirit of service that has propeled him to want to serve his county further.

“My wife, Emily, and our two sons, Kendall and Aiden, in addition to the many friends and family have been supportive of this endeavor for which I am thankful,” Pope stated upon filing for District 2. “I have a spirit of service to my fellow man, and I feel this opportunity will allow me to continue to serve our great county in another way as I approach the end of my law enforcement career.

Pope has served the county’s public safety community in one way or another since he was 16 years old.

He started out as a volunteer member of Clinton-Sampson Rescue before his first law enforcement job with the Clinton Police Department, ascending the ranks to his current position as captain with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

“I have helped guide our county’s response to every major natural disaster since the mid-1990s as the law enforcement operations chief through the Emergency Management Command Center,” Pope stated. “I know firsthand the struggles that our county’s first responders face daily.”

Pope said he had the privilege of being the first person from the Sheriff’s Office to attend the UNC School of Government’s County Administration Course, which he successfully completed. He is now in his second year of graduate school, working on his master’s in public administration.

“All of this, in addition to my experience with other county departments, will be beneficial in leading our county,” Pope remarked. “Public safety and education are the main concerns of many residents. I want to ensure that we provide resources and support to first responders, and our educators to ensure that we raise our most important resource, our children, in a safe and productive manner. I believe in leadership that taps into our talent to find creative and effective solutions to looming problems, I also want to ensure that all county government entities work in a partnership that utilizes our tax dollars in the most effecient and effective way possible.”

In District 4, Lethia Lee will receive competition from Raymond Hayes, another contest that will be featured in a coming edition.

The three seats vacating on the Sampson County Board of Education include those currently occupied by Sandra Carroll, current vice-chair, Eleanor Bradshaw and Glenn Faison. On the Clinton City Board of Education, the seats currently held by Linda Brunson, the current chair, as well as Oscar Rodriguez and Jeremy Edgerton are expiring in 2024.

Another local key post opening in 2024 is the Sampson County Register of Deeds, with Anita Lane officially signing the dotted line to seek her second term.

Lane spent 13 years working in the Register of Deeds office prior to taking over as the register. Under former leaders Paulette King and Eleanor Bradshaw, she spent 12 years working as assistant register. Before coming to the office, she worked with the Farm Service Agency for seven years. In 2018, she was hired as the senior planner for Sampson County prior to her election to Register of Deeds.

In state contests. N.C. Senator Brent Jackson (R-Sampson) joined the bevy of local candidates in filing for election. He has represented Sampson County in the state senate since Jan. 1, 2011. He is seeking his eighth term office. He represented District 10 for more than a decade, encompassing Sampson, Duplin and Bladen. Starting with the current term, redistricting changed that number to District 9, which includes Sampson, Duplin, Bladen, Jones and Pender.

N.C. House of Representatives District 22 Rep. William Brisson (R-Bladen), whose district includes Sampson, is serving his ninth term in the office and will be seeking his 10th. He has already filed and is expected to receive competition locally from Sampson native Joshua Harrell, a Democrat.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.