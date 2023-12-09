One of two contested races for a Sampson County Board of Commissioners seat, District 4 will be a battleground in early 2024, with incumbent Lethia Lee looking to build on the progress made in her district during her first term. She will have at least one challenger in Raymond Hayes, who filed on the first day along with Lee.

Filing ends at noon Friday, Dec. 15. Primaries will happen in March leading up to November’s election, including the Democrat primary for District 2, which already includes Lee and Hayes. Lee said she wants to continue a mission she believes has already brought a great deal of positive impact to District 4.

It was a mission that came from a higher power, she said.

“In my first running, it was not my choice; it was God’s choice,” Lee stated. “God is the one that told me He wanted me to run so I could help his people. And ever since the day He told me that I’ve been following what He told me to do. And I feel like right now He’s not finished with me and the job I’m supposed to do. It’s not been an easy task, but I stood by and did it because I had God on my side.”

Lee, who became the county’s first Black female to be elected to the board in 2020, is seeking reelection to her second term.

She was a family service worker for the Head Start program for more than a decade, served for 15 years as an income maintenance caseworker for the Sampson County Department of Social Services and spent seven years at the Sampson County Center for the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program, through the Cooperative Extension.

Lee said she is proud of what has been accomplished in her tenure as a county commissioner.

“I got the roadside park area open (on U.S. 421) that had been closed for two years; I had work done on the Harrells trash site; and then I was instrumental in the process of getting the water for Ivanhoe, very instrumental in that task,” said Lee, alluding to a $13 million state grant that will bring a public water system to Ivanhoe, providing potable water for residents. “That is something that they had been begging for. for over 20 years. Finally they’re going to get it.”

Lee was bestowed the 2023 Community Service Award by the Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development. In addition to other projects, she pointed to the millions in funding recently allocated to give raises to county employees, as well as the funding received for water lines in the Roseboro area.

“I have done so many things for my district, things they’ve needed,” Lee continued. “I know what they need because I live there in that district. And nothing has ever been done, the whole time that we’ve had about three or four commissioners in the office. Nothing. They never asked for nothing for the southern end of the county. But as soon as God placed me where he placed me, things started working. The Bible tells us that as soon as God starts working, the Devil starts messing, but I got news for Satan: he’s stepping on the wrong foot now. As long as God is standing by my side telling me what to do, I feel safe and sound. He led me all the way and he’s still leading me.”

Lee said she hopes to receive another term to continue the work in her district, and across the county. She said she feels there have already been tremendous strides in recent years under her watch.

“They see what I have done and what God has done,” she said, “and they will see what God and I will continue to do, if I get reelected.”

Raymond Hayes

Raymond Hedrick Hayes, Jr. is a resident of the Ivanhoe community, where he has lived with wife Sadora Peterson Hayes, for the past 21 years. He also owns property in the Snow Hill community, which is also part of District 4. Hayes said he is excited about the opportunity to serve the citizens of the district “with dedication, experience, and a commitment to enact positive change.”

“Together, we have built a life devoted to public service and community engagement. My wife, Sadora has been an educator in the Union School district for over two decades, which only underscores our shared commitment to the betterment of our community,” said Hayes.

The couple have two adult children, Zipporah and Raymond III (Trey).

Professionally, Hayes said he brings a wealth of experience to the table, which he feels will be beneficial in his quest to serve as county commissioner. For the last 13 years, Hayes has served the mental health community as a psychiatric tech at Novant Hospital. Before his work in mental health, he dedicated 15 years to teaching in both the Union and Clinton school districts. Additionally, Hayes served as a state correctional officer for five years, “gaining valuable insights into the complexities of law enforcement and public safety,” he noted.

“In my free time, I am an active member of the Harrells community, where I serve as a volunteer firefighter. This experience has allowed me to witness firsthand the challenges and strengths of our local community,” said Hayes.

“I am running for Commissioner because I believe that District 4 deserves a strong and compassionate leader,” he stated. “My diverse background has equipped me with the skills and understanding necessary to address the varied needs of our community. More importantly, I am a dedicated listener who values the input and concerns of the people I aim to represent.

Hayes said his vision for District 4 includes safe communities, a strong law enforcement investment and accessible services for all residents.

“I am committed to working tirelessly to achieve these goals and to ensure that the citizens of Sampson County receive the support and representation they deserve,” he stated. “I humbly ask for the support of the citizens of District 4 in this upcoming election. Together, we can build a brighter future for our community.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.