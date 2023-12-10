Sampson County Sheriff’s officers are continuing a probe into a weekend Faison Highway shooting which preliminary reports indicate was a murder-suicide.

According to a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Department, the Sampson County E-911 Center received a report of two gunshots victims at 1141 Faison Hwy. around 12:33 a.m. Sunday morning.

When deputies arrived they discovered the bodies of a male and female.

The identities of the victims are currently being withheld pending the notification of family members.

While the investigation is ongoing, sheriff’s officials have said they believe the incident was a domestic-related murder.

