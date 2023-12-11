Home News Parade draws crowd in Roseboro News Parade draws crowd in Roseboro December 11, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint It was a truly festive night in Roseboro this past Friday as people from all across Sampson County were dawning the streets of Downtown for their ever popular annual night time Christmas Parade. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Courtesy Photo Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent ❮ ❯ It was a truly festive night in Roseboro this past Friday as people from all across Sampson County were dawning the streets of Downtown for their ever popular annual night time Christmas Parade. View Comments Clinton clear sky enter location -1.5 ° C 1.1 ° -5.2 ° 81 % 2.1kmh 0 % Tue 7 ° Wed 7 ° Thu 6 ° Fri 11 ° Sat 12 °