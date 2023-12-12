Performance set for this Thursday at CHS

North Carolina Symphony is putting on a festive concert at Clinton High School Auditorium, at 340 Indian Town Road, Clinton. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Conductor Michelle Di Russo will lead the orchestra in holiday classics including selections from The Nutcracker, ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas,’ ‘Winter Wonderland,’ and more. The performance is free and open to the public. Tickets are required and may be reserved by visiting ncsymphony.org/Clinton or by calling the Box Office Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.