Hobbton schools host state senator

With literacy being such a critical subject, especially ensuring all students have the fundamentals after the disruption of covid, State Senator Rachel Hunt was pleased to see the engagement of students while studying the topic.

State Senator Rachel Hunt, left, enjoyed time visiting and learning from the schools in the Hobbton district, pictured here with Superintendent Dr. Jamie King, right.

Sampson County Schools officials are being very deliberate in implementing new programs, initiatives, and curriculum to forge ahead in areas like technological education and deepening students’ awareness of civics. They also continue to emerge from the effects of the pandemic, with many programs and curriculum changes attempting to bridge gaps in literacy.

Some county schools were recently given an opportunity to demonstrate the progress being made with those efforts, and the schools of the Hobbton district served as representatives for SCS as they hosted a special guest on Nov. 27, when State Senator Rachel Hunt (D-Mecklenburg) came for a visit.

School officials displayed the challenges, successes, and requirements within the educational landscape from a grassroots perspective.

“It’s invaluable for our elected officials to step into our rural public schools, engage with the students, teachers, and administrators, and listen to their experiences and needs,” SCS Superintendent Dr. Jamie King asserted.

The Hobbton district showed its strengths and shared some of its struggles in precisely that manner with programs like their Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses that allow students the opportunity to learn coding other technology and their methods for tackling the somewhat universal struggles in literacy, especially in grades K-3, in schools post-pandemic.

These focuses have been put to use and tinkered with as needed as SCS works to bridge those gaps in literacy while they pioneer CTE classes, in addition to other subjects of study and overall school performance, school leaders said.

Hobbton High Principal Michael Warren spoke to the value of having a lawmaker able to visit history and civics class, saying, “We tell kids about the President, the governors, and the senators, and tell them, ‘Here’s how government works.’ A lot of times, though, they don’t get a chance to see and hear and talk to some of the folks that actually make decisions or are involved in those processes.”

“So, it gave them a real live conversation with a real live person that carries out some of the governing principles that they talk about in class, but they actually had a chance to see one and talk to somebody who does that on a daily basis,” he continued. “She gets to see what rural eastern North Carolina looks like on a daily basis, and our demographics and dynamics that we have going on here at school — and then our kids get to see someone and talk to someone that they don’t typically have a chance to talk to.”

They were also very proud of the programs and progress they were able to show at Hobbton Elementary.

“We felt very fortunate that someone was willing to come and see the good things that Sampson County schools were doing,” HES Principal Dawn Wilkes said. “School-wide, we use a reading intervention curriculum, with reading intervention times school-wide for the first 30 minutes of the day. The specific intervention depends on a student’s level in a specific facet of literacy.”

She continued, “So it might be that they need help with phonics — a fifth-grader may have to come to a first-grade teacher, but it’s not first-grade classroom instruction. They’re with other students that are on the same level as they are learning phonics, for example. It just depends on what the need is, as far as literacy goes.”

Wilkes was especially pleased with Hall’s reaction to one of her focuses at HES. “She (Hunt) said she was very impressed with the warm, homey feeling we have here. It’s like a home. And that’s what my intent is; I want everybody to feel welcome when they come into the building,” she said.

The Hobbton Middle “Project Lead the Way” class, a part of the CTE curriculum, allowed Hunt to see students programming computer code and building robotic race cars. Anthony Pass, HMS Principal, said, “She wanted to see the class in particular,” and continued, “I think she was very impressed.”

This curriculum aims to equip students with skills for an increasingly technology-dependent world and job market, and one which John Goode, CTE Program director for SCS, feels strongly will be a means to set students on the path to success by providing such skills early on.

“The visit has been incredibly insightful for the senator and our team,” said King, “and it reinforces the importance of tailored support and resource allocation to ensure every student has access to quality education.”

Having been a part of the effort to approve the “K-3 Reading Act,” Hunt stressed, “Getting the chance to see first-hand the work schools are doing to prepare the minds of tomorrow is an invaluable experience, and I’m looking forward to coming back in the future.”